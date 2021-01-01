Kaizer Chiefs' Motaung concerned by Simba SC's alleged 'shenanigans' ahead of Champions League clash

Amakhosi have a massive 4-0 advantage gained from the initial meeting against Mnyama

Kaizer Chiefs Marketing Director Jessica Motaung has conceded she is concerned with the reception Amakhosi might receive in Dar es Salaam ahead of their second leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-final against Simba SC on Saturday.

The Amakhosi official has stated she hopes players will not be turned away because of Covid-19.

"I am very concerned about the potential shenanigans that we could be facing," Motaung said in a recent interview.

"However, that will not distract us. What is important is for the team to continue to be focused. The foundation has been laid and we had a very good game last week. We are not going to allow ourselves to be distracted by what could potentially happen.

"It would be unfortunate if we suddenly have positive Covid-19 results. We have not had those and we have not had any other issues. People play tricks and some teams have different agendas. For us, we must ensure that there is fair play and that our guys are allowed to do the work."

The hosts have vowed to fight and ensure they turn the tables around in their favour. Mnyama suffered a 4-0 loss in the first leg.

Head coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa believes his charges can win the second leg.

"For sure we will change our strategy but what I can tell the players and staff is that nothing is impossible," Da Rosa told Goal.

"We believe in ourselves and I am optimistic we can win the match, we must play with a big heart like men. But nothing is impossible, we can do that on Saturday.

"Players and all the technical staff are committed to overturning the situation."

Article continues below

The 51-year-old, however, points out what his charges have to do to stand a chance of making it to the semis.

"We have to correct the mistakes we made in the first leg," Da Rosa conceded.

"We need to be ready to fight a lot. It is important to put the fire on the ground to ensure we start the match powerfully."