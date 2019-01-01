Kaizer Chiefs: Motaung admits Middendorp was out of order for questioning Billiat call-up

The coach was not happy the player represented Zimbabwe against Somalia when Amakhosi couldn't use him in the previous match due to injury

football manager Bobby Motaung has set the record straight regarding a statement made by coach Ernst Middendorp that Khama Billiat shouldn't have honoured his Zimbabwe national team call-up because of injury.

Billiat was a last-minute addition to Joey Antipas' squad for the Warriors' encounter against Somalia in which they needed to win keep their 2022 Fifa World Cup dreams alive.

According to Motaung, Middendorp shouldn't have made the statement about not knowing the whereabouts of Billiat as the club had the obligation to release the player for national team duty.

"Unfortunately I was not there when the coach made those statements, but I think he must understand the rules. I don't know why he raised that issue because rules are rules. Even if a player is injured, he has to report to [national team] camp," Motaung told SABCSport.

"If the doctors in camp do their own assessment, they then make the call. National call-ups are national call-ups - there are no qualms about it, no debate. The club has no right to refuse players to go to camps."

Motaung went further to say it was 'uncalled for' for the German mentor to have expressed his displeasure regarding Billiat representing Zimbabwe when the Amakhosi technical team knew he was injured.

Article continues below

The Amakhosi boss said the matter will be dealt with internally.

"I think it was uncalled for for the coach to make that statement and we will deal with this matter internally with the coach," concluded Motaung.

Chiefs take on on Saturday night, and it remains to be seen if Billiat will be available for selection.