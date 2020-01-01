Kaizer Chiefs' most successful season in five years: What are the numbers saying?

With the current campaign nearing its end, Goal looks at the numbers behind what has been a very promising seven months for Middendorp and Amakhosi

are enjoying their best season since the departure of Stuart Baxter in 2015, and Ernst Middendorp has already told the supporters to be proud of how they have done thus far.

Baxter's final season in charge saw the Naturena-based side finish on 69 points from 30 league games to be crowned champions.

During that season [2014-15] Amakhosi won a whopping 21 games, drew six and lost just three of the 30 league games and they also conceded fewer goals (14) while scoring 41 goals, three lesser than (44).

This season Chiefs still have nine league games to play this season but they have done better than the previous four seasons and are in pole position to clinch the title - and we look back at the past four seasons and how they fared under the three managers they have had since Baxter left.

2015-16 season

This was Steve Komphela's first season in charge of Amakhosi - a difficult era considering the club's struggles to win trophies and get positive results on a regular basis.

Chiefs reached two Cup finals - the MTN8 and Telkom Knockout Cup - but lost both to Cape Town and Sundowns respectively.

They finished fifth on the log, collecting just 46 points from 30 games while scoring 38 goals and conceding a whopping 30 at a rate of one goal per game.

Middendorp has already surpassed the 46 points set by Komphela and has a better record both defensively and offensively thus far.

2016-17 season

Chiefs had a better season in Komphela's second year as head coach - they moved a place up on the PSL standings, finishing fourth with 50 points from their 30 league games.

They also scored 39 goals and conceded just 28 - a record they have bettered this term under Middendorp.

Amakhosi are just two points away from reaching the 50-point mark – and with nine games to go, they will easily surpass it.

2017-18 season

This was Komphela’s final season at Chiefs, and they finished third on the log despite the Kroonstad-born coach leaving his position in April following that Nedbank Cup semi-final loss to .

During that season, Chiefs accumulated 48 points from 30 games – and while it was a drop from the previous season, they still managed to qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

While they failed to win a trophy for a third successive season – qualifying for Africa’s second-biggest club competition was deemed a success.

2018-19 season

This was one of Amakhosi’s worst campaigns in a long time – they started the season with Giovanni Solinas before Middendorp came in towards the end of 2018.

After sitting in seventh position for the better part of the season, Chiefs moved down to eighth in the final few games to eventually finish outside the top eight bracket with just 39 points from 30 games.

2019-20 season

Article continues below

Middendorp’s team was not among the challengers for the league title when the current season started – in fact, it was unimaginable to think they would jump from position nine to one but they did it.

They have managed to outscore all the 15 other teams with 40 goals to their name and have conceded fewer goals (16) than the previous four seasons – the team that has conceded the least number of goals is Sundowns (15) who have played a game less due to their Caf commitments.

Chiefs have racked up 15 wins thus far - more than they managed in the last four years.