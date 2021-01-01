'Kaizer Chiefs more determined this time around' - Zulu after Mamelodi Sundowns win

The Soweto giants recorded a big win at the weekend and one of their players feels it should inspire them in their upcoming fixtures

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Philani Zulu says their “spirits are very high” and they are taking positives from Sunday’s 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Mamelodi Sundowns to maintain some consistency as they now gear up to host Chippa United at FNB Stadium on Wednesday.

It was a big result for Chiefs who stopped Sundowns’ 21-match unbeaten run and entered the top-eight on the PSL standings.

The game also saw them ending a run of three successive league matches without a win and going forward, Zulu feels victory over Masandawana should set the tone for more good results.

“Coming from the weekend game against Sundowns, it was a very difficult game,” Zulu told Chiefs’ media.

“We knew it was not going to be easy but we depended on each and every one of us including the technical team who came up with a game plan we had to execute to win the game.

"As much as we were on the back foot, coming back stronger in the second half just goes to show that we were more determined this time around.

“We executed all that needed to be executed and we got all the three points that were needed.

"Winning against Sundowns, our spirits are very high and as players, we want to continue with the form, not going back into winning and then not performing again in the following match.

“As much as it is going to be easier in the upcoming match against Chippa because they are also fighting, we are also much in the very same space.

"We are also taking the positives from the games we have played before including the Sundowns one which is more important.”

But Chiefs have carved themselves a reputation of being inconsistent this season, where they can post a big win in one match and then lose the next one to struggling opponents.

What could make Wednesday’s match a tough one for Chiefs is that they are facing a Chippa side which is second-from-bottom on the table.

The Chilli Boys are just three points better off than basement side Black Leopards and Zulu feels that to maintain some consistency, they have to capitalise on their strengths.

“We just need to work a little bit harder to make sure that we have to be on the front foot from the word go,” continued Zulu.

“All we have to do now is to rectify our errors, correct our mistakes and then we work more on the positives and what could help us in winning all our remaining games.

"We have to focus on our strengths since there are not much games left but we need to win all of them. So it is up to us to execute and keep on working hard on the positives.”

After hosting Chippa United, Chiefs then visit Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday.