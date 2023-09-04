Kaizer Chiefs’ Mmodi or Orlando Pirates’ Maswanganyi, who deserves Bafana Bafana call-up? Khan wades in

Former Kaizer Chiefs development coach Farouk Khan has voiced his concern over Patrick Maswanganyi’s national team snub.

Maswanganyi is in top form for Pirates

But he has not been considered for the national team

Khan feels Maswanganyi deserves Bafana run

WHAT HAPPENED? The Orlando Pirates midfielder is in top form and has produced Man of the Match performances in the Buccaneers’ last two games including providing two assists in the MTN8 semi-final showdown with Stellenbosch on Sunday.

Combining well with red-hot Zakhele Lepasa, Maswanganyi is slowly establishing himself as a feared attacker in the Premier Soccer League.

After Mamelodi Sundowns captain Themba Zwane was ruled out of Bafana Bafana duty due to injury, there were expectations that Maswanganyi could be called-up.

But Bafana coach Hugo Broos has replaced Zwane with Kaizer Chiefs winger Pule Mmodi.

Khan leaps in to present Maswanganyi’s case, having a close appreciation of the player he previously worked with at the Stars of Africa Academy.

WHAT WAS SAID: “I think we obviously feel that Tito is the type of player that can go all the way,” Khan told Soccer Laduma.

“Soon people will be talking about him in Bafana, I suppose, I said the other day, I can't understand why he's not yet in Bafana.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Manswanganyi has never been called up for national team duty even when he had a stint in Portugal.

But now that he is knocking on Broos' door with eye-catching performances, he would be hoping to get attention from the Belgian.

If he continues with his fine form, he could be considered for the October international friendly games against Eswatini and Ivory Coast.

His solid displays could also see Broos taking him to January's Africa Cup of Nations finals.

WHAT NEXT FOR MASWANGANYI? The Pirates star will not be involved in any competitive action this week which is the Fifa international period.

He would be hoping to gather more energy during the break and return to continue with his terrific form.

The attacker would not want the short break to disturb his momentum when he is back.