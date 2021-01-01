'Kaizer Chiefs missed Blom with his legs' - Hunt rues red card in TTM defeat

The 2008/09 PSL Coach of the Year feels that the Soweto giants deserved more out of the game against Vhadau Vha Damani

Kaizer Chiefs head coach Gavin Hunt believes the red card given to Njabulo Blom was the decisive moment of their clash with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants succumbed to a 2-1 defeat to Vhadau Vha Damani in a PSL match which was played at Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Chiefs were dealt a blow when Njabulo Blom was sent off after receiving a red card in the 38th minute and Amakhosi had to play the entire game with 10 players.

"Yes, I thought we were well in the game obviously until the red-card but we stayed on the front foot, made changes at half-time to stay on the front foot," Hunt told SuperSport TV.

"Tried to get something to play towards and we did well, we got the goal and if we had a little bit of care upfront sometimes we could have done better.

"We didn't hold it or gave it away cheaply and obviously we got turned over but we were right in the game, obviously they have to come out with extra numbers, overload us."

The experienced tactician indicated that his charges lacked match toughness to see the game out as they conceded in stoppage time with Thabo Mnyamane scoring TTM's winning goal.

"But we did well, the changes were right but then that's pretty much how it has been, you got to have the mentality and the game toughness to see it out but obviously you never know sometimes with what went on," he continued.

"The first goal was the same mistake [to the Bloemfontein Celtic game], pretty much things you can't understand, that's just down to certain things.

"Yes, but I thought we did well to come back in. We could have had a chance to win at the end but they obviously got the bounce of the ball there."

The 56-year-old feels his side deserved more out of the game and he added that they will have to soldier on with the Soweto giants set to face Swallows FC on April 12.

"That's part and parcel, you can't complain about that but obviously things drop off, due to...you know? Obviously, we missed Blom with his legs, he could give us legs, he's one player that can get across the field and up the field and down," he continued.

"But we get to see it out, we deserved more out of the game, same as Saturday, you know, yes, it is what it is. Every game is a fight, every game as you can see you know, every game is the same story, anybody can beat anybody in this league.

"We obviously need to have a big look going forward but we'll soldier on."