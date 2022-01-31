Kaizer Chiefs miss targets, Orlando Pirates keep low on quiet PSL transfer deadline day

Kaizer Chiefs resorted to player contract renewals as they failed to secure the signatures of three players confirmed as their January transfer targets.

No transfer activity has been announced by Chiefs’ Soweto rivals Orlando Pirates either.

However, Amakhosi extended the contracts of seven players - Bruce Bvuma, Reeve Frosler, Happy Mashiane, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo, Sabelo Radebe, Keletso Sifama and Thabo Mokoena on Monday.

This is after Mamelodi Sundowns beat them to the signature of Teboho Mokoena while talks to sign Siyethemba Sithebe between Chiefs and AmaZulu broke down.

Victor Letsoalo’s proposed move did not materialise as either.

“The Club did enquire about the availability of some players with a few clubs in the league during the January transfer window period, but there was general reluctance from some of those clubs to do business even though the players expressed their interest in joining Amakhosi,” Chiefs football manager Bobby Motaung told the club’s website.

“Kaizer Chiefs will continue to do business on a willing buyer, willing seller policy with other Clubs in the future. We signed nine players at the start of the season, many of whom were called for by supporters, and they have added a lot of value to the team.

“This means we have a good balance in terms of contracts when you look at the nine and the seven we’ve just extended. We believe the squad will compete fiercely in the coming months so that we finish as high as possible on the log.

“The plan is to ensure that the coaching team should be able to plan adequately without worrying much about players’ movements. We will sit again at the end of the season to assess what we require so that we are ready in the new season because this is an ongoing process.”

Sithebe’s agent Sihlangu Sithebe explains how the player, who is also his nephew, failed to sign for Chiefs from Usuthu despite Amakhosi pushing for a deadline day move.

“There were negotiations between the clubs, but these are now closed as they could not agree on terms,” Sihlangu told Times Live.

“Chiefs were offering two players in exchange for Siyethemba, but AmaZulu were only interested in a cash deal. So he remains a part of the AmaZulu squad for the rest of the season and as things stand will not be joining Chiefs at this time.”

Another player, Letsoalo, was expected to be added to Chiefs’ strike force which already has Samir Nurkovic, Leonardo Castro and Lazarous Kambole.

Letsoalo’s agent Jazzman Mahlakgane said no deal materialised, a few days after the club told Chiefs to pay some big money for the player.

“Whatever offers there was going to be, it’s not is going to happen [now]. I was talking to Chiefs definitely, but I think that’s not going to happen,” Mahlakgane told iDiski Times.

Last week, Pirates were also mentioned as Letsoalo’s potential suitors.

“I don’t know about Orlando Pirates,” said Mahlakgane.

As Chiefs and Pirates failed to sign players, Sundowns secured Mokoena and Bradley Ralani while Ethiopia forward Abubeker Nassir was training with them but no deal was announced.

Bolivia midfielder Erwin Saavedra was also reportedly close to arriving at Chloorkop.