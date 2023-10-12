Kaizer Chiefs miss out on reported target as Truter makes Sekhukhune United U-turn

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has made a mid-air somersault regarding his future at the club.

Truter hinted at leaving Sekhukhune last week

He was linked with Chiefs

He now backtracks on his remarks

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, the former Moroka Swallows and AmaZulu trainer said he was considering his future as he felt unappreciated at the club.

This came amid reports linking him with a move to Kaizer Chiefs as a possible replacement for Molefi Ntseki who is facing an uncertain future at the club.

Truter has now backtracked and clarified what made him say he did not see his future at Sekhukhune.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Look, I think it was taken a bit out of context," said Truter as per SABC Sport.

"I think all coaches go through that in their coaching careers, along the way somehow. It's been a very tough two weeks leading up to that game. We have not visited our family, we've been travelling all over Africa, Congo.

"Coming back as well, different time zones. Especially with the results as well, given such short periods to calm down after games.

"Ya, a bit of speaking from an emotional point of view, that's what happened but management and myself, we are okay with it. We understand fully where it came from, no malicious intent."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs coach Ntseki must be relieved to learn that Truter is staying at Sekhukhune.

However, the Amakhosi trainer's future is still a subject of speculation as the Soweto giants struggle to become consistent.

When Chiefs return from the Fifa international break, they would be hoping to recover from the 1-0 defeat by Cape Town City in their last Premier Soccer League match.

WHAT NEXT? Since he is not leaving Babina Noko, Truter will have to justify his stay at the club.

More demanding fixtures are coming for Sekhukhune who will begin their Caf Confederation Cup group stage campaign in November.

They will have to balance between continental and domestic duties and it is a test of character for Truter and his men.