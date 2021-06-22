Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom: I have been reckless in some games

The 21-year-old Amakhosi player admits being reckless with his tackles but promises to mend his ways in time

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Njabulo Blom has admitted making reckless tackles during matches and promised to make amends.

The 21-year Chiefs defensive midfielder has accumulated six yellow cards and one red this season, because of his tackles which have seen him receive a fair share of criticism.

Blom, who inspired Chiefs to a 1-0 first leg Caf Champions League win against Wydad Casablanca, stated the following in the interview.

“I feel like I have been reckless in some games in terms of my tackles but then I also feel like perfecting tackles comes with experience. As time goes, I am positive that I will get it right,’’ Blom said as quoted by Sowetan.

“Sometimes as a player, you struggle with the tempo of the game and use those tough tackles to break down the opposition’s momentum. But, all in all, I understand that I have to eliminate those types of tackles because they could cost my team."

Against Wydad, Blom was the chief architect as he assisted Samir Nurkovic to score the all-important goal in Morocco which helped put Chiefs in a good position to advance to the final.

On whether the Soweto giants stand a chance to win the Champions League, Blom said: “We take it game by game but, to be honest, winning the Champions League would mean we had a successful season, what happened domestically is behind us now.”

Blom was also among the four players from Chiefs, who made the cut in the best Caf XI of the week others being goalkeeper Bruce Bvuma, defender Erick Mathoho, and Nurkovic.

Nurkovic's goal had initially been ruled off-side, but when VAR intervened, it was clear that the Serbian had been onside when Blom played in a pin-point cross.

Blom had an industrious game in midfield and repaid the faith shown in him as Nkosingiphile Ngcobo had started the match on the bench.

Article continues below

Mathoho, meanwhile, was a tower of strength at the back and was well supported by the rest of the Amakhosi defence, who all put in big shifts.

Especially outstanding on the night was Bvuma, who had arguably his best ever game for Chiefs in goal.

The second leg of the semi-final will take place at the FNB Stadium on Saturday, 18:00 kick-off.