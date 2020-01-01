Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ngcobo: These are things we can improve on

The 21-year-old midfielder is enjoying a breakthrough season for the Glamour Boys and has featured in all seven matches in all competitions so far

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo has underlined some areas his side can improve on in order to get a positive result against Swallows FC at the Dobsonville Stadium on Tuesday night.

Swallows, back in the top flight after a five-year absence, are unbeaten in the league, with two wins and two draws from their four matches, which has elevated them to the second spot on the league table.

Chiefs meanwhile have managed only one win in their four Premiership outings so far in the 2021/ 21 campaign.

In their most recent game, last Saturday, they managed a 2-2 draw away to and could perhaps have even taken all three points had they been more clinical - there were a few missed chances as well as a header from Leonardo Castro which struck the woodwork.

Ngcobo certainly feels the performance warranted victory.

“I felt we were unlucky against Arrows. We were supposed to win the game, but we played a draw, we might not have been clinical enough in front of goal, but these are things we can improve on. I know we will,” he told the Chiefs website.

The 21-year-old Ngcobo has been taking the chances given to him in central midfield by coach Gavin Hunt and has caught the eye with some good performances.

This also means he may be singled out by the opposition in order to try and stop him making the play for Amakhosi.

But Ngcobo says he's up for the challenge.

“It gives me positive energy if the opponents are focused on me,” he explained. "I don’t put myself under pressure by overthinking anything. I stay focused and will continue to go out and play for the team and the badge," he continued.

“I have enjoyed my football since the league started and have also enjoyed doing and implementing what the coach asks of me. I do feel I need to be more effective by creating and scoring more goals."

And while Swallows have made themselves hard to beat this season, Ngcobo remains optimistic that Amakhosi can come away with a victory in Dobsonville.

“We expect them to come out and attack. We know they are also strong at the back. They have conceded one goal this season and if we apply ourselves well, we will be able to get the win. I am confident of that," he concluded.