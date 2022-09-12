Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Ngcobo's father passes away, player's absence explained

The 22-year-old did not participate in Amakhosi’s share of spoils against Bahlabane Ba Ntwa in Rustenburg

Kaizer Chiefs have announced why midfielder Nkosingiphile Ngcobo did not take part in Sunday’s 1-1 draw against Marumo Gallants.

Ngcobo was a surprise absentee when Chiefs visited Bahlabane Ba Ntwa on Sunday.

The Soweto giants registered a second straight league draw and Ngcobio’s absence was explained.

“It saddens us to announce the passing of Khanyisani Nimrod Ngcobo; Nkosingiphile 'Mshini' Ngcobo’s beloved father,” Chiefs announced in a statement.

“He passed away on Friday 9 September. Our thoughts are with Mshini and his family and friends during this difficult time. May his soul rest in peace.”

The draw against Marumo Gallants underlined Chiefs’ struggles this season.

“I think we’ve done pretty well so far, although we are always striving to improve,” Ngcobo told Chiefs’ website.

“There is great unity within the squad and with the technical staff. Everybody is pulling together and determined to achieve success and bring happiness to all of our loyal supporters.”

Up next for Chiefs is hosting rejuvenated SuperSport United on Saturday.