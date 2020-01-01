Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Manyama doubtful for Bafana Bafana vs Namibia clash

The Alexandra-born player missed the team's final training session on Wednesday and the medical team is monitoring him

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama is racing against the clock to be fit for Thursday's match between Bafana Bafana and Namibia.

Manyama sat out Wednesday's training session due to lower back strain, the national team confirmed.

Lebogang Manyama is sitting out of today's @BafanaBafana training session due to lower back strain pic.twitter.com/hZLh8bb2VN — Bafana Bafana (@BafanaBafana) October 7, 2020

With this being Bafana Bafana's final training session, Manyama will have to undergo a late fitness test to determine if he will be fit for the encounter.

More teams

Manyama had been earmarked as the man to lead the Bafana attack by coach Molefi Ntseki.

This despite the former captain blossoming for Amakhosi this past season behind the strikers.

"In terms of how we want him [Manyama] to play, we’ve selected him as a striker. We will be working on him at training to prepare him for the position that we want him to play," said Ntseki after announcing his squad.

The 51-year-old mentor said while Manyama played as a striker before, his role upfront for Bafana Bafana would be different because of the opponents his team will be facing.

"He has played before as a striker but for the role that we are bringing him in is a different one. That’s why we have him as a striker even though people are saying he has done well as a midfielder for Chiefs," he added.

"We have more of a profile for him where he played as a striker and he did very well."

It is Ntseki who brought Manyama back into the Bafana setup for Afcon 2021 qualifying matches against and Sudan following his impressive performances at club level.

Article continues below

Prior to the call-up in November 2019, Manyama was last selected to represent his country in 2018.

His move from City to didn't do him a world of good in terms of cracking the nod for a spot in the Bafana Bafana squads.

However, his record of seven goals and nine assists in 32 matches across all competitions for the Glamour Boys this past season earned him yet another call-up to Ntseki's latest squad.