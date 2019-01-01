Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka inspiring youngsters to become PSL stars

The Tembisa-born star is willing to help players from his annual tournament find professional clubs that will nurture their talent

midfielder George Maluleka aims to give aspiring footballers a chance to realise their dreams with his annual soccer tournament.

Maluleka's tournament is in its third year, and the Amakhosi player admits this is the right platform for young players to shine.

He confessed when he was young, he never thought he would play professional football, but through his foundation, Maluleka said they will help these players move to Johannesburg and see if teams will sign them.

The tournament is divided into three categories - the U13, U15 and U17. The finals will be on Sunday, December 29.

"For me, it puts a smile on my face and I also reflect because I was once in their shoes and when I was very young, I just never thought that I would be playing in the or representing my country. So, I want them to have the same vision. It starts at this age whereby you say, 'I want to play professional football when I get old'," Maluleka told FarPost.

"I want to make them believe that it is possible and it starts now. So, they should take this seriously because there are scouts watching here and like I said, we are going to take these boys to Johannesburg and see if we can find proper teams for them," added the Amakhosi player.