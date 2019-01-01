Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maluleka attracts interest from Rangers - report

The 30-year-old is linked with a possible move to Europe but his agent Sean Roberts isn't getting ahead of himself, saying the situation is 'delicate'

Midfielder George Maluleka could be lost to at the end of the season if reports of a possible move to Europe are anything to go by.

According to SunSport, Maluleka is being monitored by overseas scouts believed to be working for Scottish giants .

The publication reports that the said scouts were at Cape Town Stadium in a game between Stellenbosch and Amakhosi last week.

However, Maluleka was left on the substitutes bench as Ernst Middendorp opted for the combination of Kearyn Baccus and Willard Katsande.

Maluleka's agent Sean Roberts didn't deny or confirm interest in his client but revealed the player's current situation is "delicate".

"It's a delicate situation at the moment. Call me in the new year and we can have a proper conversation," said Roberts.

Roberts confirmed that Maluleka is still happy at Amakhosi, who he joined in January 2014 from SuperSport United.

He said the player's future will become clearer at the start of 2020.

"At the moment, George is happy at Kaizer Chiefs and obviously playing well and is a regular," continued Roberts.

"I think we can sort of have a conversation properly in the new year.

Maluleka is in the final year of his contract with the Glamour Boys, meaning he will be free to sign a pre-contract with a team of his choice should there be delays on the part of the club to offer him a new deal.