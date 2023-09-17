Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Maart dumbfounded by Broos snubbing Amakhosi players - 'Belgian has his own players'

Midfielder Yusuf Maart has hinted he is surprised why Hugo Broos is not including the 'quality' Kaizer Chiefs players in Bafana Bafana squad.

Chiefs have been struggling for consistency

Broos has recently overlooked Amakhosi players

Maart feels Broos is wrong

WHAT HAPPENED: South Africa technical team has been overlooking Chiefs players in recent assignments.

However, Maart believes there is enough quality in the Molefi Ntseki-led team that can deliver when called upon.

However, the midfielder is adamant Amakhosi are currently concentrating on achieving the set club targets.

Article continues below

WHAT HE SAID: "It is true I was being called up to the national team when I was at Sekhukhune and I enjoyed my time there," Maart told the media.

"I can't say why I am not being called up right now but you know the national team coach has his own players that he feels are right at the time.

Next matches PSL SUP KZC Info PSL RAM SEK Info

"What I can tell you is that there is a lot of quality at Chiefs, we have players who can play for the national team if given an opportunity, but for now, our focus is on Chiefs.

"We want to help the team achieve what we want to achieve and we are working hard on that," the midfielder concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Broos had stated he did not include Chiefs players in his recent squads owing to their inconsistency in club assignments.

In the recent international break, Pule Mmodi represented Amakhosi; he was, however, a late call-up after Themba Zwane of Mamelodi Sundowns was injured in the MTN8 game.

Former international Lebohang Mokoena believes the Soweto giants should have players in the national team which in turn will improve the squad.

WHAT NEXT: It is interesting to see whether Broos will give in and include more Amakhosi players in the next Bafana engagement.