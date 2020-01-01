Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katsande to see a specialist this week

The 34-year-old will miss Amakhosi's league encounter against AmaZulu this weekend

have issued an update on injured tough-tackling midfielder Willard Katsande.

According to the club's medical team, the Zimbabwe international hurt his ligament in the inner part of his knee during Amakhosi's 1-0 win over last week.

He will see a specialist this week to determine the extent of his injury and Ernst Middendorp would hope to have him back as soon as possible.

"Katsande is currently in a brace," confirms physiotherapist Dave Milner to the Amakhosi website.

"He had a scan and will see the specialist this week to determine the extent of the injury," concluded Milner.

Katsande had to be substituted in the 75th-minute of that encounter with his place taken by Anthony Akumu in the middle of the park.

The Glamour Boys host in their 22nd league match this weekend and with Katsande out injured, Middendorp will most likely call up Akumu to do the dirty job alongside the likes of George Maluleka and Kearyn Baccus in midfield.

Chiefs need maximum points against Usuthu to stretch their lead at the top of the standings and enhance their chances of lifting the trophy in May.

They are currently seven points ahead of second-placed who have a game in hand.