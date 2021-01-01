Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Katsande believes they 'remain a big team'

The Soweto giants play their first game since Gavin Hunt was sacked as coach last Friday and their veteran linkman analyses what’s left for them

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande believes they “remain a big team” despite monumental challenges they have faced this season in which he admits they "didn't pull in the same direction" especially on the home front.

With two games to play before the Premier Soccer League ends, Amakhosi are five points above the relegation zone after failing to win their last five league matches.

They now ready themselves to host third-placed Golden Arrows on Wednesday and Katsande believes they have a lot to play for considering they are also in the Caf Champions League semi-finals.

“Obviously we are going to play an important match against Arrows and we are coming back from a defeat [against basement side Black Leopards] of which we wanted a positive result out of that game,” Katsande told Chiefs’ media.

“We just want to go and apply as well as redeem ourselves because there is still a lot to play for. We just need to do well and keep up the momentum going into the Champions League. All we want to do is to take one game at a time and try to be more positive plus to grind a result.

“We will also try to enjoy our game as you know the Glamour Boys are about enjoying. The more we enjoy, the more we will get a result. So it is a matter of just applying ourselves and getting the maximum points. We know that Arrows have been having a good season.

“But we are playing at home and when we play at home against Arrows we always get positive results and it is going to work in our favour come Wednesday.”

The hosting of Arrows marks the beginning of the post-Gavin Hunt era after the championship-winning coach was fired last Friday.

Despite enduring a torrid domestic campaign, Hunt guided Chiefs to a historic Champions League semi-final berth.

Katsande admits they “were not pulling in the same direction” which led to their struggles at home.

“The positives for this season is that we are in the Champions League semi-final, the big league in Africa,” said Katsande.

“We need to go there and leave everything on the field in our so-called bad season in good style which is trying to get to the final and try to win it for our fans, for our chairman and for ourselves. We need to redeem ourselves, to bring our dignity back moving the next season.

“Myself as Willard, I should have done better but at the same time we need a team to pull in the same direction of which we didn’t pull in the same direction because of some hiccups here and there. But we are professionals and we face some setbacks.”

Amakhosi face an Arrows side that is battling against Orlando Pirates and Swallows FC to secure third spot on the PSL table which guarantees participation in next season’s Caf Confederation Cup.

“What made Arrows look good this season is continuity. They have had this group of players for quite some time now and they believe in themselves,” Katsande said.

“That is why they are where they are now. It is not by chance because it is continuity. They have young and exciting players who are hungry to prove themselves in the league. We give them the respect they deserve.

“But at the end of the day, they are coming to play Kaizer Chiefs. No matter the situation we are in at the moment, we remain a big team, a team that attracts a huge crowd. We just need to close our last game playing at home in style.”

After the Arrows match, the 11th-placed Chiefs travel to Mpumalanga for a date with TS Galaxy in their final league game of the season on Saturday.