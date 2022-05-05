Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dolly gives verdict on Zwane and Baxter

Kaizer Chiefs attacker Keagan Dolly has shared his thoughts on what he thinks is the state of affairs at the club after the sacking of coach Stuart Baxter.

Following the departure of Baxter in April, his former assistants Arthur Zwane and Dillon Sheppard were appointed as caretaker co-coaches.

They have been in charge of four Premier Soccer League games so far, losing three and winning just one and of the two interim coaches, much attention has been on Zwane.

Dolly has given his verdict on the current situation at Naturena, saying there has not been much change since Baxter left.

“I think not much has changed because coach Arthur worked with coach Stuart and was always there to help us on the sides,” said Dolly as per Sowetan Live.

“We’re just trying to carry on with the Kaizer Chiefs philosophy and keep on playing the way Chiefs want to play.

“Coach Arthur is not only a coach, he’s a friend, he’s a person who you can go to with anything. It’s not much of a change for us. We got used to both coaches. And you can see the boys are responding well to coach Arthur.

“We’re looking forward to working with coach Arthur, helping each other and growing. You can see coach Arthur is learning and the players are trying to learn from him, so it’s a good working environment for us.”

Another test now awaits Chiefs on Sunday when they host PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at FNB Stadium.

Dolly also shed light on what he believes has been the source of their problems recently as they try to find themselves.

“I think the players have to start understanding that sometimes nice football won’t win us games. Sometimes we’ll have to fight as a team and be a unit on the field,” Dolly continued.

“Sometimes the tactics won’t come out the way we planned and it’s up to us as players to see that and come together on the field. We can’t wait for the coaches to tell us at half-time.

“I think at times we have allowed one mistake and got down about it and started panicking. Not doing that comes with experience.

“This season has passed — we’re focusing on the last three games and want to do well in them to build on for the future. Once we understand that we need to stick together as the whole club, things will work out for us.”

While they have already been struggling, Zwane and Sheppard face another tough assignment against Sundowns to see if they deserve to be given the permanent job of sharing the helm at Naturena.