Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Dolly ‘is not in the shape that he wants to be in’ - Baxter

The 28-year-old made his official debut for Amakhosi on Sunday and immediately made an impact despite not being at his 'match weight'

Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter says midfielder Kegan Dolly will prove he is an important signing once he regains his “match weight.”

This is despite the Bafana Bafana star being influential on his official debut for Chiefs on Sunday in the MTN8 quarter-finals penalty shootout defeat to Mamelodi Sundowns.

After coming on as a substitute in the 59th minute, Dolly’s first touch was an assist for Khama Billiat who scored to level matters and secure a 2-2 regulation time draw.

After the match, Baxter gave an update on the fitness of Dolly who signed for Chiefs in July following a spell in France.

“Keagan has been excellent in training in short bursts,” said Baxter as per iDiski Times.

“Keagan has not played in games in a while and he is not in the shape that he wants to be in to be able to give his best. But, Keagan being a very good player, means that he sees things quickly and his passing is good and the ball is good.

“We wanted to give him half an hour today but he went on to get a little bit more than that, but I think Keagan as soon as he gets his match tempo, his match weight and more time under his belt then Keagan is going to be a great addition to Kaizer Chiefs.”

Chiefs’ elimination from the MTN8 meant another chance to claim silverware for the first time since 2015 was missed.

Baxter gave his verdict on the defeat by Sundowns, saying Amakhosi “weren’t chasing the ball a little bit” despite coming from two goals down to force a 2-2 draw before the lottery of penalty kicks.

“I thought we opened the game very nervously; I don’t know why,” Baxter said.



“Sundowns took advantage of that and played between our lines and behind the backline. And we didn’t have any coordination in our pressing play. We weren’t chasing the ball a little bit.



“I didn’t like the fact that we were suddenly pressing a little high without any sort of coordination or instruction from the bench.”



Interestingly, Baxter was the last coach to deliver a trophy for Chiefs when he guided them to the 2015 Premier Soccer League title.

It is yet to be seen if his return will end Amakhosi’s silverware drought.