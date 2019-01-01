Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Billiat on his confrontation with Orlando Pirates star Lorch

The Amakhosi attacker has lifted the lid on what transpired at Moses Mabhida Stadium last weekend

midfielder Khama Billiat has explained the confrontation with midfielder Thembinkosi Lorch which took place last weekend at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Amakhosi star was initially fouled by the Bafana Bafana international in the first half of the Telkom Knockout Cup clash before stamping on the former player, only for the Buccaneers player to receive a yellow card.

In addition, Billiat has rubbished talks there is a beef between him and the Free State-born player, saying that emotions took over and that Pirates players are not targeting him.

“We don’t have any beef. It happens in big games where emotions run high and things are done in the heat of the moment,” Billiat told the media during a press conference.

“I know this because I also do some crazy stuff at times. We are cool, we spoke about it after the game. I don’t think his actions were deliberate.

“Orlando Pirates are a big team with quality players, I don’t think they will target me.”

Following the foul on Billiat, there was a scuffle between the two sets of players on the field of play which resulted in the reigning Premier Soccer League ( ) Player of the Season receiving a yellow card.

Meanwhile, Billiat is set to make his return to the starting eleven after missing the PSL match against on Wednesday night.

Although speculation is that he was rested ahead of this weekend's Soweto derby, reports also suggest that the 29-year-old is nursing an injury following the tackle by Lorch.

On the other hand, coach Ernst Middendorp is targeting his second win in all competitions over their bitter rivals in all competitions and will need all his star players.

Shifting to the Buccaneers camp, coach Rhulani Mokwena will also look to welcome Lorch who was unavailable against but will miss skipper Happy Jele who was red-carded on Tuesday night.