Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Baccus' heart torn between Australia and South Africa

Baccus was born in South Africa but he grew up in Australia where he has already been called up by the Socceroos

Newly signed midfielder Kearyn Baccus has revealed he wants to play for the Australian national team but admits he would consider playing for Bafana Bafana.

Baccus was born in Durban 28 years ago, but he grew up in where he also started playing professional football.

Amakhosi signed Baccus from Melbourne City during the off-season, and there was confusion as to whether the midfielder would be registered as a local after it emerged that he was South African.

"I don’t mind representing but my first and main goal, for now, is to play well for Chiefs and we will see what happens after that," Baccus told reporters.

"My heart is set with Australia, to be honest, but if South Africa comes knocking I will have to consider it‚” he said.

Baccus said he has previously been called up to the Australian national team although he hasn't featured for them at senior level.

"I have been in camps with the Australian senior national team but I have not played any official matches or anything like that," said the Amakhosi midfielder.

The lanky midfielder said he would have to sit down with his manager Mike Makaab if and when Molefi Ntseki calls him up to the South African national team before making any decision on his international career.

"I will sit down with my agent‚ see if it will be good for me to do that and take it from there," added Baccus.

With the Afcon 2021 qualifying campaign on the horizon and Baccus on fire for the Soweto giants, it will be interesting to see if Ntseki and his technical team will make him choose between South Africa and Australia by calling him up to any of the upcoming Bafana Bafana squads.