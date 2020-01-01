Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp: Struggling Billiat needs our support

The Amakhosi manager has called for support on his star player as they look to clinch the PSL title

As he concedes Khama Billiat is not having a great season so far, coach Ernst Middendorp accepts his star player needs help to regain his form in the final third.

The German manager is looking to guide his troops to glory over Stellenbosch on Sunday in the Premier Soccer League ( ) as they look to stretch their lead at the top, he also looks at their previous results, saying they didn’t expect them.

Amakhosi got their season underway with a draw against , beat but succumbed to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Bloemfontein on Wednesday night.

“We know it hasn’t been a great season for Khama, but everybody knows that he has huge potential and we can only support him and put him in the next movement, and expect that he can do better,” Middendorp told the media.

The Soweto giants still enjoy a six-point lead at the summit from 25 matches, they will be gunning for a win over Stellies and Middendorp says they knew they still had to improve against Phunya Sele Sele.

“Nobody was aware of the current situation. Nobody said, ‘You have to open a book on page 85 and see what will happen at this certain time,'” he added.

“In the camp, with the experience of playing the tournament, the second and third week is the most critical.

“But nobody is aware of it. The results that we’ve seen in the past match-days is not what was expected, but it was a chance for every team [that’s chasing something] to be successful.

“We knew that not everything was complete after playing against Polokwane City.”

As he challenges the Naturena-based club to focus on their race, the former boss says they didn’t look at ' loss to on Monday before facing Celtic.

“It was not a situation that since another team hasn’t picked up the points, I got carried away and thought everything was fantastic [heading into the game against Celtic]. It was not about that at all,” continued the German manager.

Meanwhile, second-placed Masandawana will look to narrow the gap to three points as they face the Team of Choice on Friday evening at Lucas Moripe Stadium and erase their loss to the Citizens.