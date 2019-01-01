Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp not using calculator as yet

The Amakhosi mentor has reiterated their focus is not on targets but to start 2020 with a bang

coach Ernst Middendorp has declared their mission as far as their 2020 ambitions are concerned, is to do well against SuperSport United in their next match.

The Soweto giants’ manager has also explained they will not use mathematics or count the points as yet, preferring to say they want continuity and start the new year with a high note.

Chiefs will look to consolidate their spot at the summit of the Premier Soccer League (PSL) and the coach expects a tough clash against Matsantsantsa.

“No. But I’ll repeat it again and again, why should we jump around doing mathematical work, using the calculator, whatever? No,” Middendorp said as quoted by Daily Sun.

“The match against SuperSport is a very important game. We aim to start 2020 in the proper way and that is the target.”

With only two draws to coach Kaitano Tembo’s men and to in the 2019/20 season so far, the German manager will rally behind his troops in search of their first victory in 2020.

In addition, Middendorp announced before the Christmas break that his charges will be only given three days break and they have returned to training on Sunday to prepare for their next two clashes against SuperSport and at home next week.

For the reigning MTN8 champions, they will look to remain third and move to 27 points when they welcome Amakhosi at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday evening.

However, they could not wrap up their 2019 with a win as they lost 1-0 to away at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on December 21.