Kaizer Chiefs' Middendorp 'not obligated' to wish Orlando Pirates coach Zinnbauer well

The 61-year-old indicated that his Bucs counterpart should be given a chance to lead his new club before he is judged

coach Ernst Middendorp has disclosed that he does not know much about ' new coach Josef Zinnbauer.

The German tactician surprisingly took charge of the Buccaneers last week, replacing interim coach Rhulani Mokwena.

His compatriot Middendorp, who has been named Coach of the Month for November, made it clear that they are two different coaches.

“I have to be very clear-structured – I know him by name, but you must understand that he is nearly 20 years younger," Middendorp told the media.

"Meaning that he came into another era when I had already left years prior."

The veteran tactician insisted that there is no obligation to wish the 49-year-old Zinnbauer all the best at Chiefs' arch-rivals Pirates.

“Of course, it’s not that you are not capable of understanding a certain person in this coaching [industry]," he continued.

"But let’s give him a very clear chance and opportunity to manage the team adequately – that’s it.

“I don’t have any obligation to wish him all the best or any obligation to assess or make comments about [his job].”

However, Middendorp admitted that it was good to see two German tacticians coaching two of the biggest clubs in the country.

“It’s nice to have two Germans coaching the Soweto derby‚ we are global players as coaches‚” he said.

“It doesn’t matter if it is South African coach‚ you are coming from Zambia or from Zimbabwe – because we are [all] global players.”

Zinnbauer is the first German coach to take charge of Pirates in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) era.