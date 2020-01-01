Kaizer Chiefs’ Middendorp not having sleepless over Fifa ban

The Amakhosi boss has explained he has nothing to worry about following the ban imposed by the world’s football governing body

Resulting from a transfer deal that went sour regarding Madagascan midfielder Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana, coach Ernst Middendorp believes the matter is not finalized as yet, but the club is dealing with it.

The Soweto giants are banned by Fifa from signing players in the next two transfer windows after they were found guilty of illegally signing Andrianarimanana from Fosa Juniors in 2018, but Middendorp says the club has not informed him about the matter.

On the other hand, the experienced manager has also explained having a mix of experienced and young players in his squad means he can cope, but stated the matter is not finalized as Amakhosi will appeal through the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

“It is an office (administrative) matter. For me, it’s nothing to discuss. I haven’t really had a discussion with the management about this," Middendorp told the as quoted by Phakaaathi.

"This is something I am not busy about. When there is a final word and it is something on the table, then we will find a solution.

“But basically we have a qualified (Premier Soccer League) squad. We have a qualified PSL set-up so far. Most of the players have contracts with a view to the next season.“

With the PSL log leaders preparing to face on Saturday evening at FNB Stadium, Middendorp believes he has a good blend of talent to take the team forward.

“We have some good young guys from Happy (Mashiane) to Njabulo (Blom) and (Nkosingiphile) Ngcobo, and we have used them already,” he added.

“We also have some players out on loan with four at Moroka Swallows getting competitive game time. That is what we are busy about. I am not prepared to make a comment, for me, it is not final. The club has not informed us internally that we have to deal with it.

“For me, it is not relevant at all. With regards to the players, there is no confusion at all. They know their contract situation. The administration is dealing with it and when it is final we can start talking about what can be done.”

Although the Malagasy international has since joined Black at the beginning of the current campaign, the -based body announced a four-month ban for the midfielder.

Despite the off the field saga, the 61-year-old manager is focusing on stretching their lead at the top against his former team, Maritzburg, who defeated 1-0 on Wednesday night.