'Kaizer Chiefs' Middendorp going great job' - Orlando Pirates boss Zinnbauer backs compatriot ahead of Soweto Derby

The 49-year-od mentor has lauded the Amakhosi coach ahead of the biggest match on the South African football calendar

coach Josef Zinnbauer has discussed his recent meeting with his counterpart Ernst Middendorp.

The two German tacticians were seen together last week at a match between and Black , which was postponed due to inclement weather.



“We spoke about the bad weather on this day, we spent a lot of time there to watch the game," Zinnbauer told the media.

"But for me, it was not so good that I didn’t get to see Wits or Leopards before [they play Pirates], and then had the video session at home or at the office.

“But we didn’t actually have a lot of time to speak, there was a lot of supporters around and my [technical] staff was with as well, so I spoke more with them."

The former 05 midfielder revealed that they did not discuss football, with Pirates set to face Chiefs in an eagerly anticipated PSL match on February 29.

“I know we have a game in two weeks, so we just said, ‘Hello… How are you?’ But we didn’t speak about football," he continued.

“No, Ernst is always speaking English. I spoke every time in German, and then he gives me so little words in German back."

Zinnbauer went on to praise his countryman, who has transformed current PSL log leaders Chiefs into a formidable side in his second stint with the club.

“But I have his number, we had a meeting before and this was very nice. He’s a very good guy, who has a lot of experience in Africa," he added.

“He’s had success too, and for me, he’s doing a great job at the moment. He has all clubs hungry about playing against Kaizer Chiefs because they want to beat them.

“And it’s not so easy when games are a battle, all teams want to win against us – I mean Kaizer Chiefs – I know this, and I think he makes a top job at the moment.”

Pirates will be away to Black Leopards at Thohoyandou Stadium in a PSL match on Sunday.