Kaizer Chiefs' mental strength tested but no need to panic

Amakhosi are now under pressure and they have to respond after suffering a setback in their pursuit for silveware

With five games to go, have their Premier Soccer League ( ) destiny firmly in their own hands.

The Soweto giants' are desperate to end their five-year trophy drought by winning this season's league title which is also the last piece silverware that they won back in 2015.

They know that five more wins will guarantee them their fourth PSL trophy and they cannot afford to make any more mistakes as we enter the business end of the season.



Chiefs' surprise defeat to Bloemfontein on Wednesday threw a spanner in the works and questions about Amakhosi's capacity to see the job through were asked.

The Glamour Boys were clear favourites against Celtic, who had not defeated them in the league in almost 11 years and they were also brimming with confidence as they were coming off a come-from-behind win over .

However, a 3-1 defeat to Celtic has given Chiefs a reality check as winning the championship won't be all smooth sailing despite their closest rivals ' struggles.

Sundowns are yet to win a single league game since the current season resumed and their defeat to on Monday may have seemed like they were ready to surrender the league title to Chiefs.

Amakhosi cannot afford to relax as there could be many twists and turns in the race for the title in the next few weeks.

Sundowns tend to hit form towards the end of the season when other teams are starting to drop points having beaten to the last two league trophies on the final day of the campaign.

Chiefs are currently six points above second-placed Sundowns, who have a game in hand with the two teams are set to clash on August 17.

There is no need for Amakhosi to panic though as the league title is theirs to lose as they look to deny Sundowns their third successive championship.

Chiefs' success depends will depend on their mental strength and physical fitness with matches coming thick and fast.

It will be interesting to see how they will respond when they take on Stellenbosch FC on August 23 having brushed aside the PSL debutants 4-0 in the first round clash in the Mother City in November 2019.

A victory would give Amakhosi a much-needed boost heading into their crucial clash with Sundowns and the Soweto giants will also have a psychological edge over Masandawana.



Chiefs defeated Sundowns 2-0 in the first round clash in October 2019 and prior to that, they had also secured a 4-2 win over their Gauteng rivals in the 2019 Shell Helix Ultra Cup in the same month.

The 2-0 win was part of the Glamour Boys' impressive eight-match winning streak in the league which they put together between September and November 2019.

A similar run in their last five matches will definitely see Amakhosi clinch the most prestigious club trophy in the country.