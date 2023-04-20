Kaizer Chiefs' Mdantsane transfer deal finalized? No offer from Soweto giants - Cape Town City's Comitis speaks out

Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has broken his silence regarding Mduduzi Mdantsane's reported move to Kaizer Chiefs.

The two City stars have been linked with big clubs

Comitis insists that they are yet to receive offers

The Citizens are set to square off with Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED?: Last month, it was reported that the Citizens had reached an agreement with Amakhosi regarding the services of the playmaker.

The deal would see Mdantsane become a Chiefs when the Premier Soccer League winter transfer window opens on July 1.

When asked about Mdantsane and his City teammate Khanyiso Mayo's future with the club, Comitis insisted that they are yet to receive offers for the two players.

WHAT WAS SAID?: "At the moment nothing is happening. We are waiting for the end of the season. After that we will make a decision about the players," Comitis said Isolezwe.

"At the moment we are giving all the players a chance to prove themselves on the field in the five games left before the end of the season.

"There has been a lot said regarding our players, but we will not discuss this until somebody approaches us directly and makes an offer," he continued.

"So far nobody has contacted us regarding any of our players. It's all just rumours."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mdantsane is one of the top attacking midfielders in the PSL since joining the Western Cape side in January 2020 from Baroka FC.

The 28-year-old's contract with City was due to expire at the end of this season, but it has since been extended by a further 12 months by the club.

While Mayo, who is enjoying his best season in the PSL having netted eight goals in 22 matches for City, has been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns.

WHAT IS NEXT FOR CITY?: The Citizens will be away to Orlando Pirates on Saturday as the PSL action continues.