Kaizer Chiefs: Mayo senior could be opening Amakhosi door for Khanyisa

The Cape Town City marksman has enjoyed an excellent season in the PSL and has also now become a regular in the Bafana Bafana squad

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Patrick Mayo's reluctance for his son Khanyisa to join Mamelodi Sundowns could be good news for Amakhosi fans.

The 24-year-old has netted an impressive five goals and added two assists in just 13 league and cup games this term for the Cape side.

Blessed with great technique and speed, Mayo is able to glide past players with a quick change of direction and is becoming increasingly clinical with his cultured left foot.

In a league where goal-scorers are at a premium, it surely won't be long before one of the 'big three' - Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates, come knocking. That's if the Mthatha-born forward is not eyeing an overseas move.

It won't be Sundowns, if dad Patrick, who played for Amakhosi in the 1990's, has anything to do with it, as he made it quite clear this week:

"I wouldn’t advise him to go to Sundowns. I can only say to him if he wants to go to Sundowns, I will have my own conditions in his contract. One of those conditions is that he has to play 90% of the games," Mayo told the Sowetan.

"Sundowns have a large pool of players, and some of them are already struggling for game time. Khanyisa is very young and fragile, so if he is not going to get game time at Sundowns, he will be frustrated. I don’t want to see that. He is getting game time at City, so it doesn’t make sense that he joins a team where he won’t play."

Mayo senior's comments make a lot of sense, as many top players have seen their careers come skidding to a halt after joining star-studded Masandawana.

That would leave Chiefs and Pirates as the most viable options, and one can't imagine Patrick being happy about his son joining Amakhosi's Soweto foes Bucs.

The success-starved Chiefs could surely do with some more firepower and may want to start thinking more seriously about trying to entice Cape Town City to part ways with this exciting young talent.

They can always have a word with their former employee, Patrick Mayo.