Kaizer Chiefs may need to sell a foreign player after Lazarous Kambole signing

Kambole's signing took Chiefs' number of foreign players to five, meaning they may have to part ways with at least one player to sign another

announced the signing of Lazarous Kambole from Zesco United this week, but his arrival could force management to make some tough decisions going forward.

The Zambian marksman became Amakhosi's fifth foreign international in the current squad. As things stand, Chiefs have a full foreign quota, meaning they may not be able to sign anymore foreign internationals in the current transfer window.

The Glamour Boys currently have Andriamirado Andrianarimanana (Madagascar), Teenage Hadebe (Zimbabwe), Leonardo Castro ( ), Daniel Akpeyi ( ) as well as Kambole. who hails from Zambia on their books.

Should Chiefs see the need to bring in another foreign international in this transfer window, then they will have to at least sacrifice one of these registered foreign players.

Media reports have already suggested that Castro will be transfer-listed when the July/August transfer window opens at the start of next month. However, neither Chiefs nor Castro have confirmed that solution.

Despite currently exhausting their foreign quota, Chiefs have continued to be linked with no less than four foreign internationals.

Jeremy Brockie of , Black striker Mwape Musonda, Evans Rusike of SuperSport United have all been linked with the Soweto giants.

On Tuesday, a fourth name was added to the list with unconfirmed reports suggesting that Chiefs were targeting Ghanaian midfielder James Kotei.

The five foreign players that are currently registered have not been with the club for long, and that alone is a challenge due to their long contracts.

Other foreign internationals in the current Chiefs squad are Khama Billiat and Willard Katsande, but the two Zimbabweans have been registered as local players.