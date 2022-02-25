Kaizer Chiefs’ Mathoho not giving up on PSL title ahead of Baroka FC clash

Kaizer Chiefs defender Eric Mathoho insists they will not give up in their pursuit to win the Premier Soccer League title this season.

Amakhosi have not enjoyed a good start to the campaign as they are currently lying fifth on the 16-team table with 29 points from 17 matches. They have won eight matches, drawn five, and lost four and are 19 points below leaders and champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who have played three more matches.

Despite the huge gap between them and the Brazilians, the 31-year-old defender believes they still have a chance to claim the title if they win their remaining matches because “anything can happen in football.”

What did Mathoho say?

“I won’t say the league title is gone because there are still matches still to play and anything can happen. I mean other teams will drop points and we need to push to win our remaining matches,” Mathoho told the media ahead of their PSL clash with Baroka FC on Saturday.

“That is when we will be able to gauge how our chances are in our last league game.”

The Soweto giants have managed only two wins from the last seven top-flight matches against Bakgakga, and according to Mathoho, it will not be an easy game.

“We respect Baroka and this won’t be an easy game. We are expecting a tough match. We have prepared well, and we’ve had a good training session,” Mathoho continued.

“I know that sometimes history doesn’t work, we need to focus and follow the coach’s instructions to ensure we take home three points.”

On his readiness to face Baroka, Mathoho said: “Personally, I am fit to play; I am ready for anything because I know this will be a big encounter and we are going there with that mentality not to undermine Baroka.

“They always make things tough for us, and we need to work extra hard, and we are ready for whatever they will throw at us.”

‘It is a big game’

Meanwhile, Baroka assistant coach Vincent Kobola believes they can only take a win from their game against Chiefs.

“Obviously, we saw our mistakes, we rectified them at training, and also it was a bad result for us, especially when we are looking forward to having points because we are in a bad situation now,” Kobola told the club’s media department.

“It’s going to be a tough one, especially playing against Kaizer Chiefs, but the good thing is you don’t have to motivate the boys because they know it’s a big day, it’s a big game.

“Also we have to approach it as like the other games because we’re in need of points, for us, a loss is not an option, we have to go for a kick, we have to go there and win this one.”

The match will be played at Peter Mokaba Stadium.