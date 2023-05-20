Kaizer Chiefs defender Mathoho’s agent confirms big transfer decision: Tower leaving Amakhosi

Basia Michaels, the agent of Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho has shed light on the player’s future at Naturena.

WHAT HAPPENED? Mathoho’s Chiefs contract will expire on June 30, which will end the centre-back’s stay at Naturena, spanning over just a decade. Over the last few months, there has been speculation about the towering central defender’s future.

His agent Michaels has moved in to clarify what the future holds for Mathoho at the Soweto giants.

WHAT MICHAELS SAID: “We’ve been in discussion with Chiefs and based on the lack of game time and Tower’s age [33] we would like to end his career playing football, that’s probably the biggest deciding factor,” Michaels told SABC Sport.

“We have had extensive and professional conversations with the senior management, and from those conversations, we can clearly see a future away from Naturena with Tower playing football for the next three years or so.

“I wouldn’t tie it down to it being solely their decision. We have had suitors for Tower, probably since the first days of him not playing regularly, making enquiries so we do know that we have a few options which I am not at liberty to discuss with you yet.

“I do respect the processes of football and that would definitely be them announcing such a heavy hitter and adding him to their roster.

“We want Tower to play and enjoy his football as his career tapers off – playing football is one of the most important things for all footballers.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: What makes coach Arthur Zwane comfortable with offloading Mathoho are the plans he has around the new defenders he has signed. SuperSport central defender Thatayaone Ditlhokwe and TS Galaxy captain Given Msimango will be Chiefs players next season and their arrival means there is no spce for Mathoho.

Mathoho is not the only senior Chiefs player whose contract is coming to an end on June 30. Players like Khama Billiat, captain Itumeleng Khune and Phathutshedzo Nange also face an uncertain future at Naturena as their contracts will also expire next month.

That leaves Zwane with big decisions to make as he refreshes his squad ahead of next term. The Amakhosi trainer is expected to sign players that will fill in the big shoes of those leaving the club after becoming big names in South African football.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATHOHO? With Michaels having said they see Mathoho's future away from Naturena for the next three years, it is to be seen which club the defender joins ahead of next season.