'Kaizer Chiefs have to work hard' - Mashiane eyes Caf Champions League title

The South Africa under-23 international also explained why he cannot be considered to be one of Amakhosi's main players

Kaizer Chiefs winger Happy Mashiane has set his sights on winning this season's Caf Champions League.

The Soweto giants have endured a frustrating season thus far having been eliminated from the MTN8 and Nedbank Cup.

As things stand, Chiefs look to be out of the running for the PSL title as they are 17 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, who also have a game in hand.

Mashiane is keen to help the Glamour Boys end their six-year trophy drought which began after the team clinched the PSL title in 2015.

“We have to work hard in order to get something because it has been a while since we won anything, and this is the first time the team is in the Champions League group stage,” said Mashiane on Daily Sun.

Chiefs are currently placed third on their Champions League Group C standings - level on points with second-placed Horoya AC, and the two top teams from the group will advance to the quarter-finals.

Amakhosi will qualify for the knockout phase if they win their last two group games, which are against former Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca and Guinean giants Horoya, on April 3 and April 10, respectively.

Mashiane and fellow Chiefs academy product Nkosingiphile Ngcobo have established themselves as some of coach Gavin Hunt's key players this season.

“I can’t say Ngcobo and myself are Chiefs main players, but this is a team effort,” Mashiane insisted.

“All I can say since the coach arrived and others from the development like coach Arthur Zwane [Hunt’s assistant coach], are guiding me.

“But coach Hunt has instilled a belief that we have to be hungry for us to succeed. Because things don’t come easy, you have to work hard.”

Article continues below

Mashiane has netted three goals in 15 matches across all competitions for Chiefs thus far this term, which is his breakthrough season as a professional footballer.

The 23-year-old player will be hoping to inspire Amakhosi to their second successive win when they face Wydad at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates in the Soweto Derby encounter on March 21.