Kaizer Chiefs’ Mashiane ‘can still do better, I have to be consistent’

Kaizer Chief midfielder Happy Mashiane has turned to his advantage the health crisis currently affecting the Soweto giants, saying it is a chance for him to be consistent in his game to seal a regular place in the team.

Having been a regular last season, the return of coach Stuart Baxter has seen Mashiane struggling for playing time.

After making a substitute appearance away at AmaZulu in October in what was his first game of the season, the midfielder only earned another run against Swallows and Sekhukhune United.

“The start of the season wasn’t very nice. But we managed to put things together so that we can at least try to correct the wrongs of last season,” Mashiane told Chiefs’ media

“It wasn’t great at the start of the season. You could see that people are still not okay. Playing is a nice feeling. It’s been a while and I’m glad I managed to get some minutes. It is something I have to be consistent with, working hard so that I can get some more game time.

“I will take it one game at a time and I will make sure that I do my level best knowing very well there is still room for improvement.

“Playing against Sekhukhune and contributing one of the goals is something that I know I can do better, hence I’m saying there is still room for improvement. I have to make sure that I leave a mark whenever I get a chance to play.”

Having impressed in the game against Sekhukhune, it remains to be seen if Mashiane will be given a chance to play in Chiefs’ trip to Royal AM on Sunday.

They face Royal AM who they lost 4-1 to at FNB Stadium in September.

“Regarding the game we played in the reverse leg against Royal AM, it wasn’t a nice feeling,” said Mashiane.

“It was more of an embarrassment for us because we know very well that we are playing for a big team and we can’t concede four goals at home. But now we are going to them and we have to go there and fight so that what happened does not happen twice. We are ready for the Durban game.”

Article continues below

More Chiefs players are expected to be back available for the Royal AM match.

The likes of Lebogang Manyama, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Cole Alexander and goalkeeper Brandon Petersen were spotted back in training this week,