Kaizer Chiefs’ Manyama: SuperSport United game the best we’ve played this season

There were some aspects of the Soweto side's game on Tuesday which the Bafana Bafana forward believes they can build on against Celtic on Saturday

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama believes there are several positives his side can take from Tuesday night’s 2-1 defeat to SuperSport United in the league.

Chiefs had the better of the first half in Atteridgeville, yet SuperSport opened the scoring in the 45th minute through Bradley Grobler after a blunder from goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune and also scored a well-worked goal in the 53rd minute through Sipho Mbule.

Manyama converted from the spot in the 89th minute but it was too late as Chiefs remained with just one win from seven league fixtures this term. But former SuperSport and Cape Town winger Manyama believes there could be some light at the end of the tunnel.

More teams

“Obviously disappointing to lose a game as we lost against SuperSport. I think we sort of dominated large parts of the game. Most probably the best game we played all season as a team and as individuals,” he told the media.

“And obviously a lot of positives to take, we can’t really talk about mistakes – they speak for themselves, so we don’t need to talk about that, we know we are not supposed to do them,” Manyama admitted.

The Glamour Boys are next in action on Saturday against a Bloemfontein team which lost last weekend’s MTN8 final to but bounced back with a victory in midweek to go 10th on the table, three positions above Amakhosi.

Article continues below

“Like I said, a lot of positives we have to take," Manyama said, "I think come Saturday, same energy, same hunger, and a little bit more. Obviously fewer mistakes. Because obviously, Celtic are another team which is unbelievable on the break.

"They’ve just played the final – they couldn't win it, but you see immediately that they’ve bounced back in their next game (a 2-0 win over FC on Wednesday) and they are the same old Celtic that we’ve played a few years now – quick on the counter, good on the ball, very good players. You know [Ndumiso] Mabena, [Tebogo] Pontsane, [Lantshene] Phalane, the core of that team is very strong.

“We know what to expect, they love playing with the ball. The onus is on us to show the same performance against SuperSport and a bit more obviously to take more of our chances to bury the game very early.”