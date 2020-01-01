Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama has proved his quality this season - Jimmy Tau

The ex-Amakhosi defender has chosen the forward ahead of the likes of Themba Zwane, Frank Mhango and teammate Samir Nurkovic

Former and defender Jimmy Tau feels that Lebogang Manyama is so far the best performer of the 2019/20 Premier Soccer League ( ) season.

Manyama has managed six league goals and eights assists in 21 appearances and another goal in five Cup games to stake his claim as a regular in the Chiefs squad this season.

That has been enough for the 29-year-old to convince Tau that he is currently the best PSL player.

“I think Lebo has done well considering that he was coming back from injury‚” Tau was quoted as saying by Sowetan Live.

“He has proved his quality and it shows why at some stage in the past he was voted the [PSL] player of the season. He has done exceptionally well for Chiefs who have been setting the pace on the log and he has played a crucial role for them so far this season.”

Manyama’s form comes on the backdrop of struggling with injuries which limited him to just 11 league appearances last season where he failed to score a single goal.

Tau has placed Manyama ahead as having performed better than top goal-scorer Frank Mhango, ’ Themba Zwane and forward Peter Shalulile.

Shalulile and striker Bongi Ntuli have scored 12 league goals each, two below Mhango.

“‘Mshishi’ [Zwane] is one of the players who has done well and he is an integral part of the Sundowns system,” said Tau.

“You can also look at a player like Peter Shalulile at Highlands Park who has done very well for himself and the club by scoring crucial goals for them‚” Tau said.

“There is Gabadinho Mhango at Pirates who has done very well by scoring crucial goals for them and it is no surprise that he is leading the goal scoring charts.

“I also like what Bongi Ntuli has been doing for AmaZulu this season. Ntuli has scored almost all the goals for AmaZulu this season by himself and he is going to be important for them in their fight to avoid relegation whenever the league resumes.”

Tau does not mention SuperSport United’s Bradley Grobler who also has 12 league goals or Chiefs top-scorer Samir Nurkovic who has managed five goals more than Manyama.