Kaizer Chiefs' Manyama calls for calm in PSL title race after Soweto Derby win

The Alexandra-born player feels that there is still room for improvement despite Amakhosi's victory over the Buccaneers

attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama has urged his teammates to focus on their upcoming clash with FC on Saturday.

The Soweto giants are brimming with confidence at the moment after securing an important 1-0 win over their arch-rivals over the weekend.

The win helped Amakhosi stretch their lead at the top of the table to seven points with nine matches left, but second-placed have a game in hand.

More teams

Manyama, whose solitary goal earned Chiefs the win over Pirates, has explained that their next league game against AmaZulu is vital.

“We can’t think about many games because we would make things tough for ourselves. We should start thinking about AmaZulu and that’s where our focus is," Manyama said on Daily Sun.

"We need to continue fighting like we did against Pirates, be humble because football is a form sport, at one moment we had opened a 14-point gap and the next it was closed to four points.

“We should be calm and continue working hard because there is still room for improvement. There are things that we didn’t do well on Saturday, so let’s not get ahead of ourselves.”

Manyama went on to praise Amakhosi goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi, who silenced critics who prefer Itumeleng Khune in goal with some great saves which ensured Chiefs defeated Pirates.

“We should have killed the game, but Pirates never stopped attacking. Akpeyi kept us in the game, and we support each other as a team," he added.

"We were never worried about frustrations from outside because we come a long way together and we can’t be negative. This shows how strong we are.”

The Bafana Bafana international, who won the 2016/17 PSL Footballer of the Year accolade, added that he is yet to reach his best.

Article continues below

“In football you can never be at your best. I don’t think any player can ever get perfect. I give all for the team and I don’t worry about my form. I take criticism to get better," he concluded.

Manyama has been one of Chiefs' top performers this season having made 25 competitive matches and scored seven goals with nine assists.