Kaizer Chiefs: Manchester United decision highlights PSL's inefficiency at dealing with saga

The quickfire decision to postpone Manchester United's fixture against Brentford is in stark contrast to the uncertainty surrounding Kaizer Chiefs.

It's now been nine days since Chiefs failed to turn up for their fixture against Cape Town City at the FNB Stadium after claiming a severe outbreak of Covid-19. The Glamour Boys also missed a subsequent fixture against Golden Arrows four days later.

The general public, football fans and even the clubs themselves, are still uncertain as to whether Chiefs will lose the points, or whether the matches will be replayed at a later stage.

On Monday, while announcing the launch of a new competition, PSL chairman Dr Irvin Khoza issued the first official words on the issue, basically saying that no decision has been made yet despite numerous meetings.

“At this point in time, I can say we’ve convened for a fourth or fifth meeting tomorrow [Tuesday]… We met on Thursday on the matter, we’ve had three meetings before,” said Khoza as per iDiski Times.

“We referred the matter back to our office to deal with the issues that we’ve raised and we are told that we’ll get the final information required, it is possible today or tomorrow. The meeting is convened for 11 o’clock tomorrow. Whether it is going to be the final meeting on the matter, I don’t know. It depends on the facts in front of us as an executive committee.

“To put this to rest, we know it is urgent, it is important, it leaves a lot of uncertainty in the market but everything we do, we do in the interest of all the teams in the PSL but also taking into account the issues of the sporting integrity, the issues of reputational management, the issues of stakeholders. There are so many things that we have to evaluate in matters of this nature.

“But most important clubs come first. We apply our minds and we apply our minds to all the clubs equally. Therefore, it’s very important that keep not the clubs hanging or waiting and all the infrastructure, economy, our eco-system waiting.



The PSL's delay on such matters is in stark contrast to the English Premier League, who within a 24-hour period, were able to call off Manchester United's fixture against Brentford, after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Old Trafford side's camp.

"Given cancellation of training and disruption to the squad, and with the health of players and staff the priority, the club requested the match to be rearranged," United said in a statement released at 23:50 GMT on Monday, as quoted by the BBC.

"The Premier League Board took the decision to postpone based on guidance from medical advisors."

The Premier League in England also recently took a similar decision to call off a match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton.

It shows that such decisions can be made swiftly and that the lengthy delays and uncertainty don't have to be the case.

Also considering the nature of the Covid-19 pandemic and the possibility of mutations and new outbreaks, the PSL should already have had a contingency plan in place for such instances.