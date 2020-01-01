Kaizer Chiefs manager Middendorp laments ‘bus parking’ Stellenbosch

The Amakhosi boss was quick to lash out at Stellies for their tactics in their 1-1 draw

coach Ernst Middendorp has lamented their 1-1 draw against Stellenbosch on Sunday evening, saying some of the Premier Soccer League ( ) clubs resort to parking the bus tactics.

The German manager failed to lead his men and stretch their lead at the summit from , explaining that it is not only his team that is struggling but the likes of are also struggling since the return to competitive football.

Since the restart, Chiefs have secured one win, bagged two draws to and to Stellies, and the result means Masandawana still has a chance to fight and defend the league title.

“It’s not about Kaizer Chiefs, but it’s Orlando Pirates, it’s the blueprint in this bubble,” Middendorp told SuperSport TV.

“It’s like what happened to Bloemfontein , a deep lock or a wait for a mistake of a defender and that is what happened today, one in the first half and one in the second half.

“Then you get caught, you are [down] 0-1 and you have to unbreak a block of [defenders], I think you have seen the game, a block of [defenders] I didn’t count anymore.

“We’ve seen that in a number of games inside and of course, you are not really having truly an opportunity to train the players over a number of times because there is no time.”

With coach Steve Barker coming from two consecutive wins over and , their spirits were high heading to the clash at Orlando Stadium, but parking the bus caused headaches for the German mentor.

“Because deep sitting is a difficult problem to play soccer, the defensive work and clear the ball. This is easier in soccer, teams who are doing it in a moment and catching the teams in a counter-attack, yeah, they are successful,” he added.

“Good, we really tried from the beginning, we pushed ourselves to the end of the game to look for the second goal with all sort of discipline and all focus at the back to organize the rest of the defence properly. In the end, it’s a 1-1, of course, it’s a result we didn’t want.

“But, good we have to take it and move on.”

Meanwhile, coach Pitso Mosimane will look to secure a win over Golden Arrows whom he faces on Monday evening.

In addition, the reigning PSL champions are yet to bag a win since the resumption of the season and are now under pressure to revive their title defence aspirations before facing Amakhosi on Thursday in Soweto.