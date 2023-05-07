Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns suffer transfer blows — Eric Tinkler places 'no sale' tag on Khanyisa Mayo and Mduduzi Mdantsane

Eric Tinkler says he will not allow big teams to poach any of his Cape Town City players as he looks to build on what he has for next season

Eric Tinkler insists star-players are not up for sale

City triggered Mayo's extension clause

Mdantsane understood to be keen to join Chiefs

WHAT HAPPENED? Cape Town City have consistently failed to resist big-move offers from South Africa's biggest teams in recent seasons, but Eric Tinkler says that has to come to an end.

The City head coach does not intend to lose a single player in his current squad despite the likes of Khanyisa Mayo being linked with Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs, while Mduduzi Mdantsane, whose name is bandied about with a move to Amakhosi, is also going to stay put, says Tinkler.

WHAT TINKLER SAID: "We are looking to try and keep the squad that we currently have, we are looking to bring in one or two reinforcements just to strengthen us," said Tinkler as per iDiskiTimes.

"But on the whole, everybody is staying and I think we are looking to build on what we have. I think we have used the most youngsters this season in the league. We have quite a young squad, you know, so it’s gonna take time.

"Hopefully next season we see them getting better. There are players like Jaedin Rhodes, Taahir Goedeman, Luphumlo Sifumba and a couple of other youngsters that we also want to look to promote that we think have potential," said Tinkler.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mayo has signed a contract extension, adding two more years to his stay at the Mother City-based outfit. However, that should not stop a well-resourced team like Sundowns from breaking the bank to lure Mayo, just like they did in their recruit of Kermit Erasmus, Bradley Ralani, Aubrey Ngoma and Terrence Mashego, who all joined from the Citizens.

Meanwhile, Mdantsane is, as per GOAL informants, keen to join the Glamour Boys. However, Tinkler's side have already missed out on the opportunity to play in next season's Caf Confederation Cup as they can only finish on 45 points if they win their last two remaining Premier Soccer League games.

SuperSport United, currently in third, have already reached 48 points. Tinkler is now looking forward to pre-season, where he will rejuvenate his side to launch a better campaign next season.

WHAT'S NEXT? The Citizens will host Richards Bay next weekend before closing off the season with a trip to Amakhosi on the last day of the season.