Reported Kaizer Chiefs & Mamelodi Sundowns target Mbule could leave SuperSport United - Tembo

The Matsatsantsa tactician appears to have given up hope about keeping his star midfielder at the club

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is not ruling out the possibility of losing midfielder Sipho Mbule, who has been linked with some traditional Premier Soccer League giants.

Earlier this month, Mbule’s agent Mike Makaab confirmed Kaizer Chiefs are interested in the player.

SuperSport’s Tshwane rivals Mamelodi are also reported to be keen to bring the player to Chloorkop.

Tembo admitted it is not in his hands to keep Mbule as he appears to have resigned himself to the grim prospect of losing his star midfielder.

“I want Sipho to stay but it is not up to me. I cannot rule out his departure,” said Tembo as per Sowetan Live.

“We will promote a couple of youngsters and get two or three experienced players, depending on the budget. Injuries were our major problem last season. We reported for camp two weeks ago and I have a feeling that we will do well next season.”

Mbule came through the SuperSport youth ranks and the 23-year-old has so far spent his entire professional career at the club.

SuperSport have already lost Grant Kekana to Sundowns while they have also released striker Evans Rusike and Lucky Mohomi.

There have been reports of interest in striker Bradley Grobler from Orlando Pirates but Matsatsantsa moved in to tie the player to a new contract.

While Tembo is fretting over the possibility of losing Mbule, he also said the club is financially too constrained to be competitive in the transfer market.

There were also reports of the Zimbabwe-born coach’s job being on the line after SuperSport finished fifth on the PSL standings last season.

But the club appears to have kept faith in their former defender.

Article continues below

“We want to do better than we did last season,” Tembo added

“I wish I could go on a signing spree but in reality we have a limited budget and because of our budget cuts we cannot go crazy in the market like the other teams.

"We will add a few players but I have to focus on what we have. I believe in allowing the young players to play.”