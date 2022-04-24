Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters in bitter exchange after Masandawana exit Caf Champions League

Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans have taken to social media to have a heated discussion after the latter fell to Petro de Luanda at the quarter-final stage of the Caf Champions League.

After winning the first leg at home 2-1, the Angolans held Masandawana to a 1-1 draw in the second leg played at the FNB Stadium and advanced to the last four, winning 3-2 on aggregate.

The Brazilians' fans were hoping their team would go all the way to the final considering the fact that prior to the loss away to Os Tricolores, they had not lost any games in the competition.

Last season, en route to the final, Amakhosi drew 0-0 with Petro de Luanda before defeating them 2-0 at home. Here is the heated exchange between the followers of the two teams.

When South Africa FC beat Petro de Luanda, we celebrated as Kaizer Chiefs coz we knew that no other team will beat those Angolans pic.twitter.com/qSzGrk14a7 — Phathe! (@sixfwd126) April 24, 2022

The Kaizer Chiefs obsession. You are playing such a big game and you went all the way with a Kaizer Chiefs flag?? A Kaizer Chiefs Supporter would never do this. Now this is obsession!!!👀 https://t.co/dZ5xmkbDJT — Mo'❤️🇦🇴 (@_DimpledMo) April 24, 2022

Wait a minute. So Kaizer Chiefs reached a Caf Champions league final with MDC players whilst also having a transfer embargo.



Sundowns has 3 coaches, multiple signings and World class players to only get knocked out in Quarter finals consecutively 😂🤦🏾‍♂️ football will kill you — Phoenix Nkosikhona Mnguni (@mnguni_phoenix) April 24, 2022

Funny how Chiefs supporters are so happy with Sundowns being eliminated they forgot Chiefs had a game yesterday..

I'll wait to hear the results of that game from them..#Chiefs | #MamelodiSundowns | #Pitso pic.twitter.com/tX5jIMB3Kf — Gatyeni (@Superiorefuel1) April 24, 2022

A section of Masandawana fans believes it is time the club's management made changes to the technical bench. They believe co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena alongside their assistants have failed to deliver when they have been given all the resources needed to perform.

This should be our new standard at Mamelodi #Sundowns, if a coach can't bring us champion's league then he's good for nothing. There's no growth in celebrating #DStvPrem cup year in, and year out. We must grow to a new level.

Bring us #CAFChampionsLeague or nothing . pic.twitter.com/nrCPvVnnY1 — Ace♠️™ (@Ace__Anele) April 24, 2022

Something has to give in the Mamelodi Sundowns technical team, this season is disastrous winning the league and Nedbank Cup was given, what they wanted more was the #CAFCL head must role people can't pretend nothing happened. — Mshunqise Zikode (@mshunqiseni) April 24, 2022

I would like to take this opportunity to thank the president,Chairman,the board and management of Mamelodi Sundowns for entertaining the whole country yesterday ....wow it was the first ever thing to happen in SA football...but Sundowns Technical team and players dropped the ball — Dave💕 (@Dave34982732) April 24, 2022

A three coach bench at Mamelodi Sundowns failed against one coach at Petro.



It's time to overhaul the simmering tensions are real the project is not working pic.twitter.com/2t8HOMFIGj — Collins Okinyo (@bedjosessien) April 24, 2022

Article continues below

However, others believe the coaches have done their part and they should not be held accountable for the defeat.

Stop it with your silly agendas. No coach of ours is leaving the glorious Mamelodi Sundowns Football Club. You're hallucinating. Snap out of it. pic.twitter.com/iBv45ClI4j — Thabang Phala (@ThabangTalks) April 24, 2022

They still have our support!! We are Mamelodi Sundowns FC 💛 👆 pic.twitter.com/F4d9srVM1r — Sundowns_Fanatic08 💛 👆 (@Madumetja__M08) April 24, 2022

We are Mamelodi sundowns and we will never give up. The technical team has done well, we have won mtn8, the league and in the running for nedbank cup so that’s three out of four. That doesn’t sound like a team that is not doing to me and we are going to try again next season. — Sizwe (@SizweSizwegm) April 24, 2022

If you think firing coaches is a good idea just join that FC n enjoy announcing new coaches every after 7 games .... We are Mamelodi Sundowns our trio must remain until we get everything right https://t.co/ucxVD9HSOz — Ralph Sterk-man (@RalphBasel) April 24, 2022

Mamelodi Sundowns doesn't have a coaching problem. — Sive (@SiveWorldwide) April 24, 2022

Where do you think Mamelodi Sundowns got it wrong? Share with us your comment below.