Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns supporters in bitter exchange after Masandawana exit Caf Champions League
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns fans have taken to social media to have a heated discussion after the latter fell to Petro de Luanda at the quarter-final stage of the Caf Champions League.
After winning the first leg at home 2-1, the Angolans held Masandawana to a 1-1 draw in the second leg played at the FNB Stadium and advanced to the last four, winning 3-2 on aggregate.
The Brazilians' fans were hoping their team would go all the way to the final considering the fact that prior to the loss away to Os Tricolores, they had not lost any games in the competition.
Last season, en route to the final, Amakhosi drew 0-0 with Petro de Luanda before defeating them 2-0 at home. Here is the heated exchange between the followers of the two teams.
A section of Masandawana fans believes it is time the club's management made changes to the technical bench. They believe co-coaches Manqoba Mngqithi and Rulani Mokwena alongside their assistants have failed to deliver when they have been given all the resources needed to perform.
However, others believe the coaches have done their part and they should not be held accountable for the defeat.
Where do you think Mamelodi Sundowns got it wrong? Share with us your comment below.