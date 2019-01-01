Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates & winners and losers of the PSL transfer window

Pitso Mosimane wanted to bring Khama Billiat back to Chloorkop, but Kaizer Chiefs managed to hold on to their star player on transfer deadline day

The South African transfer window has finally closed after two months full of massive deals and speculation.

Goal takes a look at the biggest winners and losers of the Premier Soccer League ( ) transfer window...

Winners:

Kaizer Chiefs did their business quietly and early in the transfer window, bringing no less than five new players to bolster their squad.

Amakhosi never really looked to buy any of the players in the PSL and largely went beyond South African borders to get their targets.

Samir Nurkovic, Kearyn Baccus, James Kotei, and Lazarous Kambole are the four players whom Chiefs brought in alongside Yagan Sasman from Cape Town.

While the Soweto giants were urged to sign more players, Ernst Middendorp and his technical team didn't see the need as they only reinforced key positions which would make the team tick.

Chiefs are already reaping the rewards from the signings they made, especially from Nurkovic and Baccus.

The Glamour Boys also managed to hold on to Khama Billiat, who was the most sought-after player both locally and abroad.

Billiat was wanted by Sundowns, but Chiefs rejected their bid - this was after the player himself had shown no interest in moving to North Africa despite several offers on the table.

Winners:

Orlando Pirates did their business very early in the season, signing 10 new players including Fortune Makaringe, Siphesihle Ndlovu and Tshegofatso Mabasa among others.

They may have made too many changes to their playing personnel, but the Buccaneers certainly got the best players in the market to refresh their squad.

The departure of Micho Sredojevic soon after the start of the season has impacted negatively on the team's performances but Pirates still have a team that can still challenge for league honours.

In terms of transfers, Pirates did better than the majority of their rivals, and it's only a matter of time before they start clicking.

Almost all the new signings have been given a run this season, but what also made them the winners was the ability to release the players who were contributing less to the team.

Thamsanqa Gabuza, Kudakwashe Mahachi, Mpho Makola, Marcelo Caio, and Meshack Maphangule are some of the players who left the club.

Looking at how they fared, it's easy to conclude that they didn't do enough to convince the technical team that they deserved to remain at Pirates.

Losers: and Pitso Mosimane

Mamelodi Sundowns didn't have the best of the transfer windows this year as they only managed to sign four players, which Jody February and Nyiko Mobbie were loaned out to Cape Umoya United and Stellenbosch FC, respectively.

Mauricio Affonso is the only marquee signing Sundowns made but he is yet to make his debut for the club.

He suffered a knock soon after his arrival, and Sundowns cannot rely bank on him to bang in the goals, and the striker may take a while to adapt to his new surroundings at Chloorkop.

Sammy Seabi has fitted like a hand in a glove but Sundowns never really had a problem in midfield as they have Hlompho Kekana, Oupa Manyisa, Lucky Mohomi, Tiyani Mabunda and Andile Jali.

Mosimane also admitted before the closing of the transfer window that his targets were contracted elsewhere, and therefore he couldn't sign as many players as he would have linked.

Billiat was one of those top players Mosimane was hoping to sign alongside Ndlovu but the former midfielder decided to join Pirates instead.

Losing Jeremy Brockie and George Lebese was also a sucker punch even though the two attackers were no longer regulars under Mosimane.

Losers:

Bidvest Wits first lost Lehlohonolo Majoro to very early in the transfer window and this highlighted internal problems within the club.

But at the time, this was seen as one of those deals that would create space for a few other signings.

However, things got nasty on transfer deadline day as three more players were released.

Robyn Johannes, who joined the club from at the start of the 2018/19 season, was handed his clearance despite making 25 appearances for Gavin Hunt's side in his first season.

Fagrie Lakay and Prince Nxumalo were also shown the exit door by the club. Lakay arrived six months ago from SuperSport United while Nxumalo was signed from Ajax Cape Town two months ago.

Hunt may have been able to hold on to Thabang Monare, but losing four players in a very short period of time means there's a lot going on at the club, especially after Jose Ferreira also stepped down as Wits CEO a day after the closing of the transfer window.

Loser: Aubrey Ngoma

Aubrey Ngoma was hoping to secure a move away from Mamelodi Sundowns after a frustrating spell on the sidelines.

The left-footer came to the Brazilians as one of the most feared wingers in the country, but he failed to make the grade under Mosimane.

Some may say he didn't fail because he wasn't given enough game time to really show what he could offer the club, but everything starts at the training grounds, and Mosimane doesn't think Ngoma has done enough to be playing regularly.

Ngoma was wanted by Cape Town City on the final day of the transfer window, but Sundowns rejected their bid, and the player wasn't able to move.

For a player as talented as Ngoma, moving to another team would have benefited him but he finds himself stuck at Chloorkop with little chance of playing this season.

One would expect Ngoma to push for a loan move come January 2020 provided Mosimane doesn't change his mind about the player.

Winner: George Lebese

Not too many players can convince the Sundowns management to release them from their contracts, but George Lebese managed to escape on transfer deadline day.

Lebese's career took nosedive soon after leaving Kaizer Chiefs. He hasn't been a regular since joining Sundowns, and chances of him playing this season were non-existent.

However, after countless meetings with the management, Lebese eventually won the battle for his future and got his clearance back from Sundowns, who were happy to let him go.

He can now start over and focus on getting his career back on track.

Lebese has certainly learned a lesson or two, and one would hope his time at Sundowns made him stronger and hungrier, and the player must not disappoint whoever gives him a second chance.

This includes the fans who believed in him as a player even when the majority appeared to have lost faith in him.