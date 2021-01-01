Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates learn Caf opponents

The draw for the Caf Champions League and Caf Confederation Cup was conducted on Friday

and have learned their Caf group stage opponents.

Group stage debutants Chiefs have been drawn in Group C alongside Angolan side Petro Altelico, Guinean giants Horoya and Moroccan outfit Wydad Athletic.

On the other hand, Sundowns have been pitted against CR Belouizdad of , Al Hilal of Sudan and of DR Congo in Group B.

Meanwhile, will face off against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.

Pirates advanced to this stage after Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca withdrew from the competition having lost 1-0 to the Buccaneers in the first-leg clash.

While Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy were relegated to the Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the Champions League by Sundowns.

Pirates' rivals, Bloemfontein will take on Nigerian giants if they overcome of in a first round tie.

Caf Champions League full draw:

Group A: El Merreikh (Sudan), Simba ( ), AS Vita (DR Congo), ( )

Group B: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), Mamelodi Sundowns, (DR Congo)

Group C: Kaizer Chiefs, Petro Atletico (Angola), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad ( )

Group D: Teungueth ( ), MC Alger (Algeria), ( ), Esperance ( )

Caf Confederation Cup fixtures in full:

Enyimba (Nigeria) vs ( ) or Rivers United (Nigeria)

Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)

(Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)

SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)

(Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)

Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)

( ) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)

AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)

( ) vs (Algeria)

Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs (Tunisia)

SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport ( )

Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)

Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)

RC Abidjan ( ) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)

Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)