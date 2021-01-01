Kaizer Chiefs, Mamelodi Sundowns and Orlando Pirates learn Caf opponents
Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns have learned their Caf Champions League group stage opponents.
Group stage debutants Chiefs have been drawn in Group C alongside Angolan side Petro Altelico, Guinean giants Horoya and Moroccan outfit Wydad Athletic.
On the other hand, Sundowns have been pitted against CR Belouizdad of Algeria, Al Hilal of Sudan and TP Mazembe of DR Congo in Group B.
Meanwhile, Orlando Pirates will face off against Jwaneng Galaxy in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs.
Pirates advanced to this stage after Angolan side Sagrada Esperanca withdrew from the competition having lost 1-0 to the Buccaneers in the first-leg clash.
While Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy were relegated to the Confederation Cup after being eliminated from the Champions League by Sundowns.
Pirates' PSL rivals, Bloemfontein Celtic will take on Nigerian giants Enyimba if they overcome Rivers United of Nigeria in a first round tie.
Caf Champions League full draw:
Group A: El Merreikh (Sudan), Simba (Tanzania), AS Vita (DR Congo), Al Ahly (Egypt)
Group B: CR Belouizdad (Algeria), Al Hilal (Sudan), Mamelodi Sundowns, TP Mazembe (DR Congo)
Group C: Kaizer Chiefs, Petro Atletico (Angola), Horoya (Guinea), Wydad (Morocco)
Group D: Teungueth (Senegal), MC Alger (Algeria), Zamalek (Egypt), Esperance (Tunisia)
Caf Confederation Cup fixtures in full:
Enyimba (Nigeria) vs Bloemfontein Celtic (South Africa) or Rivers United (Nigeria)
Primeiro de Agosta (Angola) vs Namungo FC (Tanzania)
FC Platinum (Zimbabwe) vs ASC Jaraaf (Senegal)
SC Sfaxien (Tunisia) vs AS Kigali (Rwanda)
Raja Casablanca (Morocco) vs US Monastir (Tunisia)
Nkana FC (Zambia) vs TAS Casablanca (Morocco)
Gor Mahia (Kenya) vs Napsa Stars (Zambia)
AS Bouenguidi (Gabon) vs Salitas (Burkina Faso)
Asante Kotoko (Ghana) vs ES Setif (Algeria)
Young Buffaloes (eSwatini) vs Etoile du Sahel (Tunisia)
SONIDEP (Niger) vs Coton Sport (Cameroon)
Al Ahli (Libya) vs DC Motembe (DR Congo)
Stade Malien (Mali) vs JS Kabyile (Algeria)
RC Abidjan (Ivory Coast) vs Pyramids FC (Egypt)
Jwaneng Galaxy (Botswana) vs Orlando Pirates (South Africa)