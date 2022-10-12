Kaizer Chiefs make the same childish mistakes like Liverpool - Muchichwa

Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Robson Muchichwa has said the Premier Soccer League side has the same problems as Liverpool.

Chiefs have been forced to fight back after going down first

Muchichwa says defence is unstable

Applauds Amakhosi for three straight PSL wins

WHAT HAPPENED? Although Amakhosi have won their last three league games, at times they have had to fight back after conceding first, a situation that Muchichwa likens to the English side’s situation.

Against SuperSport United, the Glamour Boys conceded in the 15th minute but fought back and won 2-1 courtesy of Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana’s brace. The Soweto giants were lucky to pick up a win against Stellenbosch despite going down first as well.

They are also yet to keep a clean sheet since a 0-0 draw against AmaZulu on September 3.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also suffered by conceding very early in their games. Against Brighton, they conceded a fourth-minute goal, although the match ended in a 3-3 draw as the Reds were forced to dig deeper for the point.

The same problem occurred during their 3-2 loss to Arsenal, who registered a first-minute goal at the Emirates.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "That has been the downfall of Kaizer Chiefs, as well as Liverpool. They have the same problem as Liverpool," Muchichwa told Soccer Laduma.

"In defence, they are not stable, strong and they don't have those players who are confident on the ball and can start those moves from the back. So, those are some of the things Chiefs need to look at.

"It's an achievement for them [to win three matches in a row] because nothing has been happening. I think players are trying to be more consistent, which is something that was not there.

"Consistency wins you games and I think they are learning from that. They need to keep being consistent and make fewer mistakes. They [should] try to fix those things. Those mistakes that they are doing are childish mistakes.

"They need to be more focused and things will happen for them."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs’ backline, however, looks reinforced with the recent Edmilson Dove and Zitha Kwinika partnership.

Kwinika, however, did not feature in their match against Stellies as he was serving a one-match suspension and Siyabonga Ngezana was drafted in his place instead.

Should Bimenyimana continue with his scoring fete, Chiefs are guaranteed goals as they hope to challenge for honours this season.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS: They have PSL matches against Chippa United and TS Galaxy before their MTN8 Cup return semi-final match against AmaZulu.