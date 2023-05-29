Kaizer Chiefs make offer to exiting defender Mathoho

Kaizer Chiefs have opened their doors at Naturena for defender Erick Mahoho to return to the club.

Mathoho joined Chiefs in July 2012

He now leaves after 11 years at the club

But has now been given a new offer by the club

WHAT HAPPENED? Last week, the Soweto giants bade farewell to the lanky centre-back who is leaving after 11 years with the club and is, so far, the only confirmed departure after the just-ended season. Mathoho has completed his time at Chiefs where he struggled for game time this season and was also undone by injuries.

In paying tribute to Mathoho, Chiefs chairman Kaizer Motaung gave the defender the option to return to the club as he ponders his next move.

WHAT MOTAUNG SAID: “This is more than a nuclear family,” Motaung said. “The Kaizer Chiefs family is big. You have played your part and you fully deserve to be where you are today. I wish you everything of the best, but remember your name will always be there when our history is told.

“From now on, you must always remember your family, the Kaizer Chiefs family because wherever you go, you will always be one of us. As you reflect on what you are going to do from now on, always remember you will always be welcome here. This is your home.”

AND WHAT MORE? Motaung continued paying tribute to the defender who he describes as a “ very good example” and saluted Mathoho’s loyalty to the Soweto giants.

“I must say I am very proud, and thankful, that Tower came in,” added Motaung.

“He is a very good example, in terms of his behaviour and his demeanour. He plugged the gaps that we had at the time. The contribution he has made is significant.

“The chairman emphasised his appreciation for Tower’s faithfulness to the Club over taking up other potential opportunities.

“He is obviously different from the normal players that happen in football today. For him to have stayed at the same club for 10 years actually shows the commitment and the love he has for this club, because he could have had the chance to say no, perhaps to go overseas, but he stayed and stayed the course.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following Mathoho's departure, there are a number of players whose future is uncertain at Naturena and could follow the defender through the exit door. It is to be seen if coach Arthur Zwane will retain attacker Khama Billiat who endured a season blighted by injuries.

Also facing the exit door is central midfielder Phathutshedzo Nange who is a wanted man by Gavin Hunt at SuperSport United. Captain Itumeleng Khune will have his contract expire in June and faces an uncertain future at the club.

Other players who struggled for game time like Kamohelo Mahlatsi, George Matlou and Cole Alexander appear not to have a future under Zwane.

WHAT NEXT FOR MATHOHO? The lanky defender is yet to announce whether he will hang up his boots or continue playing.