Kaizer Chiefs make life difficult for themselves in Caf Champions League

The Glamour Boys have a lot of work to do in the continental tournament following their draw with Tricolours

Kaizer Chiefs have missed an opportunity to move up to second spot in the Caf Champions League Group C and boost their hopes of reaching the knockout phase.



Amakhosi were held to a 0-0 draw by former Angolan champions Petro de Luanda at Estadio 11 de Novembro in Angola on Tuesday evening.

The Soweto giants created enough goalscoring opportunities to win the match, but they were let down by some poor finishing.

A win over Petro would have seen Chiefs climb up to second place on the group standings with Horoya AC having drawn 0-0 with Wydad Casablanca at home in the other Group C game on the same night.

Amakhosi remain third on the standings - level on points with second-placed Horoya with the top two teams from Group C set to progress to the quarter-finals.

The Glamour Boys would have gone into their last two games needing just four points to reach the knockout phase if they had defeated Petro.

Nevertheless, Chiefs are still within touching distance of leaders Wydad, who are five points above the chasing pack, Amakhosi and Horoya with two matches left.

Bottom-placed Petro still harbour ambitions of advancing to the last eight as they are four points behind the chasing pack and they will face Horoya and Wydad in their last two games.

Chiefs are scheduled to host one of the title favourites, Wydad on April 2, before they travel to Guinea to face Horoya on April 9.

Winning both matches against Wydad and Horoya will be enough for the Soweto giants to secure a place in the quarter-finals, but it won't be easy.

Wydad handed Amakhosi their only defeat in this season's Champions League when the Moroccan giants hammered the Glamour Boys 4-0 in Burkina Faso late last month.

However, Chiefs can take heart from the fact that they are undefeated in their last four home matches in this competition having brushed aside Petro 2-0 in their most recent game as the hosts.

The four-time PSL champions should have collected the maximum points against Horoya at FNB Stadium, but they couldn't take their chances in an encounter that ended in a 0-0 draw.

Chiefs will have to travel to Conakry and try to achieve something which their PSL rivals, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns failed to do - that is beat Horoya away in the Champions League.



Horoya, who are usually a tough nut to crack in Guinea, drew 2-2 with Sundowns in May 2018 and they secured a 2-1 victory over Pirates in March 2019.

Amakhosi are expected to welcome back Leonardo Castro and Khama Biiliat from their respective injuries later this month which will be a massive boost for Gavin Hunt's side.

The two accomplished players, who played an important role in helping Sundowns win the Champions League title and Caf Super Cup, could be key to Chiefs' hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.