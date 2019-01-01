Kaizer Chiefs make first signing of January transfer window

The 21-year-old spent no less than four years with the Amakhosi academy before being promoted to the first team by Middendorp

Kaizer Chiefs have announced that they have promoted Happy Mashiane into the first team on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

The 21-year-old has been with the club's Academy for a while and he did well to catch the eye of Ernst Middendorp while playing for the MultiChoice Diski Challenge Team.

Mashiane featured for Chiefs against AmaZulu in the MDC last week, and Middendorp feels the player is ready to compete at the highest level of South African football.

Speaking to the Chiefs website, Middendorp said: "Happy has been around. At 21 years of age, he is matured, and I think this is the right time to have him join the first team."

Mashiane is a left-footed player, who can play as a left-winger and a left-back.

Middendorp, who returned to the club for a second spell, said Mashiane will give Chiefs options on the left-hand side where Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya, Godfrey Walusimbi and Philani Zulu have all been playing in recent months.

"Happy has an extremely educated left foot. He will give us options on the left. He knows the Kaizer Chiefs culture and has already been with the club for four years," said the German mentor.

Middendorp also talked about Mashiane's attitude, saying that he doesn't get too excited on the ball.

He believes that the 21-year-old player would soon get the chance to play for the first team.

"I admire him for his attitude. He is not the kind of player who gets over excited on the ball, he does his business and applies the basics. I think it won’t take long before he gets a nod to play," concluded Middendorp.

Mashiane has been handed the No.19 shirt at the Soweto giants, and Chiefs fans may brace themselves for an exciting player who could offer something different to what they are currently used to.