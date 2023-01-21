Kaizer Chiefs' main problem? Amakhosi transfer policy 'very, very bad', says McGregor

Former Kaizer Chiefs striker Shane McGregor has spotted what he thinks is the biggest problem at Naturena under coach Arthur Zwane.

Chiefs' signings have not been impressive of late

McGregor comments on Chiefs' transfer policy

Former striker points out various transfer market failures

WHAT HAPPENED? The Soweto giants have been enduring an inconsistent run that has diminished their chances of lifting the first Premier Soccer League title since the 2014/15 season. Catching up with Mamelodi Sundowns, who currently have 19 points more than Amakhosi, appears to be an insurmountable task.

As Chiefs struggle, McGregor says the problem lies in coach Arthur Zwane’s player recruitment process. The Amakhosi legend, who previously spoke of how much trouble his old side is in, says Chiefs keep on signing the wrong players in the transfer.

WHAT MCGREGOR SAID: “I don’t think they’ve got the [right] players. I’ve been saying this for the last five years,” said McGregor as per Times Live.

“The policy of acquiring players is very, very bad and it needs to be relooked at. They bought the striker [Ashley du Preez] from Stellenbosch and he is a player who likes to counterattack ... Chiefs don’t play like that. Why would you buy that player if he is not going to suit your game style? There’s a lot of things that need to be looked at.

“If he wants to win the league, they have to bring in at least six or seven players. It's as simple as that. Their goalkeeping department hasn’t been the best this season. There have been blunders by the backline. How many blunders are they going to make before they start doing something about it?

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Players signed by Zwane are yet to make a big influence at the club. Before the start of the season, Chiefs added Bonfils-Caleb Bimenyimana, Edmilson Dove, Ashley du Preez, George Matlou, Kamohelo Mahlatsi. Zitha Kwinika, Dillan Solomons and Siyethemba Kwinika.

While Bimenyimana is among the PSL’s top scorers, most of his goals have come from the penalty spot and the rate at which he misses scoring opportunities has become a concern.

Zwane this week roped in striker Christian Saile Basomboli to try and fix his strikeforce and it is to be seen if the Congolese will be the perfect signing.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHIEFS? Amakhosi host Mamelodi Sundowns in a league game on Saturday and Zwane would be hoping to upset the log leaders and prove his players are not as bad as critics might say.