Kaizer Chiefs made a mistake which they could regret - Muchichwa

Amakhosi brought in nine players for the 2021/22 season but of the acquisitions, none was an outright striker

Former Kaizer Chiefs player Robson Muchichwa says the Soweto giants could regret their decision not to sign a striker ahead of the current term.

Following the arrival of coach Stuart Baxter, Chiefs signed a goalkeeper, four defenders, two central midfielders and as many wingers.

With Leonardo Castro back in his home country Colombia recovering from surgery, Chiefs only have Samir Nurkovic as a natural striker.

Muchichwa thinks it was a blunder not to sign a central striker to compete against struggling Nurkovic and it is a decision the club might live to rue.

“When we speak of quality, Chiefs are lacking quality because in attack is where you need to see quality players,” Muchichwa told KickOff.

“It’s not that Nurkovic is a bad striker, but we just need one or two strikers as he needs competition. For me, they've made a mistake by not signing another quality striker to compete with Nurkovic.

“If things don't go well, I think Kaizer Chiefs will regret it. Like now, things are not going well. So they could regret it at the end of the season.”

Nurkovic has been struggling upfront and is yet to score a goal in four competitive games across all competitions this season.

Pressure is mounting on the Serb who is leading an attack which has managed just two goals from Khama Billiat and one by Bernard Parker.

Chiefs’ fourth goal this season has been scored by centre-back Daniel Cardoso.

The Soweto giants now prepare to host Royal AM in a Premier Soccer League match on Sunday at FNB Stadium.

They go into that encounter smart from a 2-0 league defeat by Mamelodi Sundowns.

Article continues below

It was a match in which their attack was exposed as Nurkovic struggled alone upfront while not clicking with other supporting attackers Billiat and Keagan Dolly.

If Chiefs continue facing the same challenges upfront, it would be interesting to see how Baxter responds in the transfer market when the mid-season window is opened.

The Briton might decide to get a striker from some free agents before the January transfer period.